Cong, BJP Indulge In War Of Words After Drug Racket Busted In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Jagdish Devda's photos with Harish Anjana, one of the three suspects arrested in connection with a drug bust case, has led to a war of words between the BJP and in the state.

Soon after Madhya Pradesh arrested Anjana and handed him over to Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for further questioning, the State Congress shared his multiple photographs with Deputy CM Devda.

Congress has alleged that Anjana was associated with Jagdish Devda for the last several years.

Photographs surfaced on MP Congress' social media account showing Deputy CM Devda and Anjana exchanging greetings, sharing table for meal, etc.

Congress leader Arun Yadav said, "The photographs of Harish Anjana with Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda have raised serious questions. He (Devda) should make a statement on his photographs."

Senior BJP leader Jagdish Devda, who is also the Finance Minister in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's Cabinet, hails from Mandsaur.

He was heading the Finance department during the previous BJP government led by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Former Minister and State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari has demanded Jagdish Devda's resignation.

He claimed that Devda and Anjana have been associated with each other for several years, therefore, his (Devda) role should also be investigated.

In a press conference at Congress' headquarters, Patwari said that the drug nexus was operating under the protection of Madhya Pradesh Police.

"Drug business is flourishing in Madhya Pradesh in connivance with the state police. Drugs were being manufactured for the last several months in the state capital, and Madhya Pradesh Police didn't get a clue, how can it happen?" Patwari asked.

Reacting to Congress' allegations, State BJP Chief V. D. Sharma said the Congress needs to introspect before making false allegations against BJP leaders.

He added that the person whose photos have been shown with Jagdish Devda has no connection with the BJP.

"Congress leaders are trying to demoralise Madhya Pradesh Police by resorting to lies, trying to defame Madhya Pradesh government," he said.

During a press conference, State BJP Chief Sharma hit back at Congress highlighting drug dealer Tushar Goyal's alleged connection with former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a third suspect, Harish Anjana, in connection with a drug case and handed him to Gujarat ATS for further questioning.

He was arrested in Mandsaur district, around 350 km from Bhopal.

Mandsaur Superintendent of Police (SP), Abhishek Anand, said the Gujarat ATS team had sought co-operation in the matter and therefore action was taken.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Anjana had been booked for charges of supplying drugs in Mandsaur and Gwalior in the past.

"During a brief questioning, Anjana has revealed the name of one more suspect Prem Patidar, and we will arrest him soon," Anand told the media.

The SP also said the drug nexus was operating through Vapi and Ahmedabad in Gujarat and bordering areas of Rajasthan as well.

He added that teams have been formed to nab the other suspects in border areas with Gujarat and Rajasthan.

"Investigation in the matter is still open and some more suspects are likely to be arrested soon," he said.

The development came a day after Gujarat ATS and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a factory in Bagroda industrial estate located on the outskirts of Bhopal and seized worth more than Rs 1,800 crore of the designer drug mephedrone (MD) and its raw materials from a factory on Saturday.

During the operation, two suspects -- Amit Prakashchndra Chaturvedi and Sanyal Bane -- were arrested.

The authorities were tipped off that the two were involved in the illegal manufacture and sale of MD under the guise of a manufacturing unit in Bhopal.