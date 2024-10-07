Georgia's Ruling Party Starts Impeachment Against President Zurabishvili
The ruling Georgian Dream party intends to once again begin the
impeachment procedure against President Salome Zurabishvili,
parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili told journalists, Azernews
reports, via the Georgian media.
The speaker of Georgia's parliament said on Monday that ruling
party lawmakers would move to impeach the pro-Western president
ahead of a parliamentary election on October 26.
In a press briefing, Shalva Papuashvili said the charges against
President Salome Zourabichvili concerned visits overseas that he
said had not been authorised by the government, the same
accusations levelled in the previous impeachment last year.
The ruling Georgian Dream party and its allies currently lack
sufficient votes in parliament to impeach Zourabichvili, and
Papuashvili said he hoped the measure would be passed after the
election by a new parliament.
