Injury Toll In Air Strike On Kherson Grows To 19

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, the number of people wounded in an air strike has increased to 19, including a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl.

That's according to the city military administration , Ukrinform reports.

“A 66-year-old man sustained a mine and blast injury as a result of the blast wave caused by one of four guided aerial bombs that struck the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson,” the statement says.

Earlier, the city administration reported that an 18-year-old boy also suffered a mine and blast injury and cut wounds to the leg. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.

“Around 10:30, Russian troops launched an air strike on Kherson. Four guided bombs were dropped on the city. A previously destroyed school and residential buildings in the Tsentralnyi district were hit. As of this moment, seventeen people have been reported injured,” Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, wrote on Facebook, sharing a relevant video.

The RMA has confirmed that two children were among the victims. It is noted that a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were taken to the hospital with explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds to their legs. Their condition is stable.

Fourteen more people - six men and eight women - are currently receiving the necessary medical care in the hospital.

One victim, an elderly woman, was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew.

As reported, Russian troops conducted an air strike on Kherson, resulting in injuries to eight civilians, including two children aged three and five. Two guided aerial bombs hit the coastal zone of the Tsentralnyi district, with a further two hitting the northern part of the area. The blast waves damaged at least six high-rise buildings.