Bp Introduces Earnifytmapp: Enhancing The Fuel And Convenience Store Experience

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bp (NYSE: BP ) announces the launch of earnifyTM, a cutting-edge app designed to revolutionize the fueling and convenience store experience for consumers. Based on extensive consumer research, earnifyTM goes beyond simply rewarding purchases, aiming to deliver a seamless, integrated, and rewarding experience for users, both at the pump and in-store.

earnifyTM aims to simplify and reward fueling and shopping by integrating an intuitive loyalty program and a streamlined user experience.

earnifyTM users can earn points on every dollar spent at bp and Amoco locations, both on fuel and in-store items. Users earn 1 point per $1 spent on fuel and 2 points per $1 spent on other in-store items, along with an always-on 5¢ per gallon (5cpg) savings on fuel purchases. Points can be redeemed for various rewards, including additional fuel savings, in-store purchases, or special promotional offers.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do," said Greg Franks, senior vice president, mobility and convenience, Americas at bp. "We are thrilled to introduce earnifyTM and deliver a time-saving digital offer that elevates our US convenience and mobility business and gives our customers what they want, when they want it, and how they want it."

bp is offering exclusive introductory benefits to celebrate the launch of the earnifyTM app. For the first 90 days, users will earn double points on all transactions, giving them a head start on building their rewards. Additionally, new users will receive 250 welcome points after registering in the app.

bp's earnifyTM app is free to download, easy to use, and is available for the latest versions of iOS and Android. For more information, visit .

With earnifyTM, bp is building on a convenience and mobility business that has been delivering value for decades. Globally bp is aiming to increase customer touchpoints from 12M to more than 15M per day by 2025 and double its convenience gross margin by 2030.

About bp: bp is investing in America's energy system as we transition from an international oil company to an integrated energy company. With $150 billion invested in the US since 2005, we employ more than 30,000 Americans and support more than 275,000 jobs. We have a bigger footprint here than anywhere else in the world, and we're proud to be a trusted partner for secure, affordable, and reliable energy. To learn more, please visit bpAmerica.

