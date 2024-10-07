Two American Scientists Win Nobel Prize In Medicine For Work On Microrna

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct7 (KUNA) -- The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or has been awarded to two American scientists for their research on microRNA.

The Nobel assembly Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm Sweden said Monday that Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulation.

The Nobel assembly stated that Ambros and Ruvkun's "groundbreaking discovery" revealed a completely new principle of gene regulation that turned out to be essential for multicellular organisms including humans. MicroRNA, a new class of tiny RNA molecules plays a crucial role in gene regulation.

It is now known that the human genome codes for over one thousand microRNAs. MicroRNAs are proving to be fundamentally important for how organisms develop and function.

The winners will share a prize of 11 million Swedish kronor (USD 1 mln). This year's award is the 115th Nobel Prize to be presented in physiology or medicine since 1901.

The rest of the 2024 Nobel Prizes awarded for advancements in physics, chemistry, economics, literature, and toward peace, will be announced throughout the week.

The Nobel laureates will receive their prizes at an awards ceremony in Sweden in December. (end)

