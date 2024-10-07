Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: CORRECT - Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Programme

Copenhagen, 07 October 2024
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
On 10 November 2023, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.
Part of the programme will be conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the“Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme is conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2025.
The following transactions have been executed from 30 September – 04 October 2024:
|
| Number of shares
| Average
purchase price, DKK
| Transaction value, DKK
| Accumulated, last announcement
| 6,842,233
|
| 742,935,496
| 30-Sep-24
| 20,000
| 103.40
| 2,068,000
| 1-Oct-24
| 18,000
| 103.42
| 1,861,546
| 2-Oct-24
| 16,309
| 103.39
| 1,686,196
| 3-Oct-24
| 15,165
| 102.55
| 1,555,174
| 4-Oct-24
| 17,900
| 103.81
| 1,858,238
| Total, 30 Sep – 04 Oct 2024
| 87,374
| 103.34
| 9,029,151
| Bought from CAF, 04 Oct 2024*
| 39,682
| 103.34
| 4,100,702
| Bought from CWO, 04 Oct 2024*
| 18,300
| 103.34
| 1,891,106
| Accumulated, under the programme
| 6,987,589
|
| 757,956,454
*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
A detailed overview of transactions during the period 30 September – 04 October 2024 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 6,369,338 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.41% of the total share capital.
