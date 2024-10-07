Secure Logistics Market To Observe Highest Growth Of USD 191.9 Billion With Growing CAGR Of 8.4% By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Secure Logistics Market

Logistics has an essential role to play in every as it helps in the distribution of packaged goods to their final destination.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Secure Logistics Market report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global secure logistics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. The global secure logistics market size was valued at $87.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $191.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2032.Request Sample Pages Now:Logistics has an essential role to play in every industry as it helps in the distribution of packaged goods to their final destination. Secure logistics are used for the distribution of products having high value such as cash logistics, diamonds & gemstones, advanced, and sophisticated technology.The key players profiled in this report includeAllied UniversalBrink's incorporatedCargoGuardCMS Info SystemsPlanITROI, Inc.GardaWorldLemuir GroupProsegurSecuritas ABSecure Logistics LLC.Prime determinants of growthIncrease in the demand for outsourcing branch and ATM service and increase in the demand for product integrity drive the growth of the global secure logistics market. However, increase in the usage of electronic payment and high cost involved in services, restricts the market growth. Moreover, securing last mile delivery across developed and developing economies presents new opportunities in the coming years.Buy Now the Exclusive Report:Based on mode of transport, the roadways segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global secure logistics market revenue . However, railways are projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to dedicated and controlled tracks of the railways that can be easily tracked with the integration of GPS tracking and monitoring system. The bulk movement of the cargo or package reduces the overall cost of movement and in many cases can be more cost effective than the road transport of the package. Such capability of the railways is expected to boost the growth of the market.Regional Analysis:Based on region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to heavy investment on the rail network or freight corridor for the movement of goods and packages in the Asia- Pacific region. For instance, in June 2022 the Indian government invested $245 million to improve the railways infrastructure. Similarly, China is also developing rail network across middle-east and to the Europe, and signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding between Kazakhstan's authorized economic operators, China, and the EU. These developments are expected to drive the growth of secure logistics market in the Asia-Pacific region.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Based on type, the static segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global secure logistics market revenue. However, mobile is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to secure mobility offered by the segment. The normal vehicles are not utilized, instead armored vehicles with advanced security systems are used for transportation. Similarly, air cargo services are also offered in the mobile logistics solutions where the precious cargo is shipped with the help of an aircraft. The goods are transported to the longer distances in less time and movement to international locations is also viable.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Energy Logistics Market -Cold Chain Logistics Market -On-demand Logistics Market -Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.