Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size & Share To Reach $63.77 Billion Billion, Globally, By 2030 At 16.60% CAGR VMR

Patient Engagement Solutions 2024-2032

The Growing Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size & Share: Innovation, Trends, and Future Outlook 2024-2032

- Vantage Market Research224 W 35TH ST STE 500, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vantage Market Research's Recent Analysis of The Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Indicates That the Increasing Adoption of EHR And Mhealth Solutions Is Accelerating Market Growth. The Total Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Is Expected to Reach USD 63.77 Billion By 2030, Driven Primarily by The Rising Implementation of Government Regulations and Initiatives to Promote Patient-Centric Care.In 2022, The Global Market Revenue Reached USD 18.66 Billion, And It Is Projected to Grow at A Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 16.60%.Vantage Market Research Has Recently Released a Comprehensive New Study, "Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market," Which Will Ensure That You Remain Well-Informed and Competitive. This Study Offers a Comprehensive Overview of The Market, Providing Valuable Insights and Analysis to Help Businesses Navigate and Thrive in The Market. The Patient Engagement Solutions Report Has Been Produced with The Objective of Facilitating Significant Growth and Robust Sustainability in The Market for The Firms. This Is Due to The Inclusion of Precise Facts and Insights Gained from Market Research. This Study Provides Analysis and Insight into A Range of Topics, Including Key Industry Trends, Market Size Estimation, And Market Share. This Report Provides a Competitive Advantage That Enables Firms to Not Only Compete but Also to Excel Over Their Rivals. It Classifies the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size in Terms of Value and Volume According to The Various Types of Manufacturers, Applications, And Regions. The Outlook for The Patient Engagement Solutions Market and The Patient Engagement Solutions Industry as A Whole Is Positive During the Projection Period.Get Access to the In-depth Sample Report @(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase). Impact Analysis of More Than 140+ Pages (Including Latest Research). Using Industry Data and Interview with Experts, You Can Learn About Topics Such as Regional Impact Analysis, Global Forecast, Competitive Landscape Analysis, Size & Share of Regional Markets.. We Offer These Reports in PDF Format So You Can Read Them on Your Computer and Print Them Out.. Sample Includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.. The Report Also Presents the Country-Wise and Region-Wise Analysis of The Vantage Market Research and Includes a Detailed Analysis of The Key Factors Affecting the Growth of The Market.. Sample Report Further Sheds Light on The Major Market Players with Their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, To Offer the Readers An Advantage Over Others.Market Dynamics:The Growing Adoption of EHR and M-Health Solutions Is Set to Drive Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Growth.The Growing Adoption of EHR and M-Health Solutions Is Expected to Drive Growth in The Patient Engagement Solutions Market in The Coming Years. This Is Due to The Growing Number of People Using 3G/4G Networks and The Increasing Adoption of Smartphones, Along with The Rising Use of Connected Devices and M-Health Apps for Managing Chronic Diseases. The M-Health Tool Is Used to Improve Patient Engagement, As Consumers Are Already Familiar with The Technology That Is Evolving. From Patient Portals and Fitness Trackers to Smartphone Apps and Home Monitoring Equipment, Mhealth Is an Integral Part of Patients' Everyday Lives. Remote Patient Monitoring and Telemedicine Are Two Examples of How Mhealth Can Be Used to Provide Convenient, Accessible Treatment, Opening Doors to Care That Would Otherwise Be Difficult to Reach. Therefore, Mhealth Is a Crucial Factor in Improving Patient Engagement and Supporting the Growth of The Market.Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@List of Prominent Players in the Patient Engagement Solutions Market:. McKesson Corporation. Allscripts. IBM. Advanced MD. Cerner Corporation. Epic Systems Corporation. ResMed. Koninklijke Philips N.V.. Klara Technologies Inc.. CPSI. Experian Information Solutions Inc.. Athenahealth Inc.. Solution reach Inc.Key Highlights from The Report:. The Service Sub-Segment Is Projected to Experience Significant Growth, With A Substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The Expansion of The Service Segment Is Attributable to The Fact That the Service Component Is Integral to The Implementation of Organized Solutions, Which Are Projected to Propel the Growth of This Segment in The Forthcoming Years.. In 2021, The Cloud-Based Sub-Segment Held a Significant Portion of The Market. The Scalability, Flexibility, And Affordability Provided by Cloud-Based Solutions Are Contributing to The Growth of The On-Premise Segment During the Forecast Period.. The Asia-Pacific Region Is the Fastest-Growing Regional Segment. The Growth of The Patient Engagement Solutions Market in The Asia Pacific Region During the Forecast Period Is Driven by Several Key Factors, Including the Increasing Penetration of Smartphones and Internet Users, Improvements in Healthcare Infrastructure and Quality of Care, And an Expansion of The Patient Population. The Economic Development in Emerging Countries Such as China and India Is a Key Driver of Growth in The Asia Pacific Region in The Coming Years.Segmentation of the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market:. Componento Hardwareo Softwareo Services. Delivery Modeo On Premiseo Cloud Based. Applicationo Health Managemento Home Health Managemento Social and Behavioural Managemento Financial Health Management. End Usero Providerso Payerso Patientso Other. Therapeutic Areao Chronic diseaseso Women's healtho Fitnesso Others. Regiono North Americao Europeo Asia Pacifico Latin Americao Middle East & AfricaRead Full Research Report @The Growing Implementation of Government Regulations to Accelerate Market Growth Is Expected to Bolster the Expansion of The Patient Engagement Solutions Market Within the Projected Timeframe. Governments Worldwide Are Implementing a Variety of Rules and Measures to Encourage the Adoption of Patient Engagement Technologies. For Instance, in 2020, EU Health Ministers Signed a Declaration to Collaborate and Establish An E-Health Common Area, With the Goal of Enabling the Free Movement of Electronic Health Records Throughout Europe. Furthermore, The Declaration Called For E-Health to Be Incorporated into The Europe 2020 Plan. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), Also Known as The Affordable Care Act (ACA), Has Led to An Increase in The Number of Stakeholders in The United States Who Are Willing to Subscribe to Patient Engagement Solutions. Furthermore, The Growth of The Market Will Be Aided by Improved Reimbursement Laws in Emerging Countries.Recent Developments:. In December 2022, EnlivenHealth, the retail pharmacy solutions division of Omnicell, Inc., introduced the Patient Engagement Network (PEN). This comprehensive solution integrates EnlivenHealth's national pharmacy network with advanced data insights and digital engagement technologies with the goal of improving patient health outcomes, increasing brand loyalty, and driving revenue growth.. In March 2022, UST and Well-Beat, an Israeli start-up, joined forces to develop a ground-breaking digital patient engagement SaaS solution. The solution is compatible with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and connected devices, eliminating the need for changes to clinical workflows or onboarding to a new platform. Administrators can leverage a blockchain-based, patented tool to assess the patient ecosystem, enhancing existing EHR capabilities through a unique set of APIs.. In March 2020, PatientPoint, an engagement solutions provider, launched three new digital products: the hospital bedside tablet PatientPoint Interact-Hospital, the mobile solution PatientPoint Extend, and the adherence-focused infusion suite tablet PatientPoint Infuse. These solutions extend the digital footprint of patient education and engagement, enhancing communication across additional points of care.The report on Patient Engagement Solutions Market highlights:. Assessment of the Market. Premium Insights. Competitive Landscape. COVID Impact Analysis. Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast. Company Profiles. Global and Regional DynamicsRegional Analysis:In 2023, North America Generated the Highest Revenue Share at Over 35.0%, Largely Due to The Presence of Key Players, Rising Adoption of Mhealth And EHR, And A Surge in Investment by Major Companies in Patient Engagement Software. In 2023, North America Generated the Highest Revenue Share at Over 35.0%, Largely Due to The Presence of Key Players, Rising Adoption of Mhealth And EHR, And A Surge in Investment by Major Companies in Patient Engagement Software. We Anticipate That Rising Awareness Levels and Government Spending on The Healthcare Sector Will Fuel Accelerated Growth. In 2023, Europe Held the Second-Largest Share, Largely Due to The Presence of Publicly Funded Systems Such as The UK National Health Service (NHS). By 2020, The NHS Had Planned to Transition to A Fully Digital System and Provide Patients with Access to Ehrs, A Process That Began In 2018.The Asia Pacific Market Is Expected to Register a Lucrative Growth Rate Of 19.2% During the Estimated Period. The Growing Penetration of Internet and Smartphone Users, A Large Patient Population, Improving Healthcare Infrastructure and Care Quality, And Presence of Local Players Are Some Key Factors Anticipated to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities to The Market Over the Forecast Period. Furthermore, Economic Development in Countries Such as India and China Supports This Region's Growth. 

