Middle East And Africa Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (Residential, Workplace, Destination, En-Route) Market Analysis Report 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Regional Analysis - Middle East and Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A combination of both strong and sustained and demand policies is necessary for driving EV adoption. In Middle East African markets, have introduced supply regulations, such as efficiency standards or sales mandates, hence have been clear increases in model availability, with vehicle manufacturers prioritizing those markets for the supply of EVs.

Charging availability is a critical enabling factor for electric fleet deployment, and the strategic roles of various charging speeds and types of chargers must be tailored for each location. The trends within the EVCI market vary across different applications and location types.

This product includes country-specific market sizing, targets, incentives, and grants. It has a separate report on different applications and forecasts the EV charging market for different sub-locations to provide stakeholders with an understanding of market development trends. Additionally, analysis of the ownership of chargers in each type of country gives an indication for EV charger manufacturers to target the correct market.

Reasons to Purchase:



Gain insights into the size of the EV and EV charger market in the MEA region.

Understand the current and potential market size.

Access detailed analysis of market trends and growth factors. Stay informed about industry developments and adapt your strategies accordingly.

Understand how government regulations, grants, and incentives are driving the EV policy in MEA countries.

Make informed decisions about market entry and expansion in the MEA region by leveraging the in-depth insights provided by the report. Gain a competitive edge by understanding the market landscape, regulations, and opportunities specific to the MEA region.

Scope:



Market sizing in terms of units and revenue

Market shares

Supplier profiles

EV charging targets and incentives

Chargers pricing

Overview of 4 main applications (residential, workplace, destination, en-route)

Market sizing segmented by 'Owner' of chargers (energy retailers, CPOs, fleets, city & infrastructure, public transport, residential and businesses) Qualitative and Competitive Analysis

Geographical Scope:



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Morocco

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Jordan Rest of MEA

Products Mentioned:



EV Chargers

AC Chargers DC Chargers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Definitions

2. Executive Summary

3. EV Charging Policies & Incentives



E-Mobility targets and milestones EVCI incentives of leading markets in the Middle East and Africa

4. Market Sizing



Electric Vehicles Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

5. Competitive Analysis



Market Shares Top Suppliers

6. Market Trends



Policies, incentives & plans

Mergers & acquisitions Technology innovation

Key Data



Annual Market- Case Scenarios

Annual Market- Base Case

Installed- Base Case

Geographic Headquarters of EVCI Companies Serving the Middle East and Africa

Country Ranking- Annual Market 2023

Country Ranking- Installed Market 2023

E-Passenger Vehicles Market

E-Buses Vehicles Market

E-LCVs Market

E-Trucks Market

Annual Chargers Market in the Middle East and Africa

Public EVCI Annual Market (Revenue)

Private EVCI Annual Market (Revenue)

AC/DC Market Outlook in the Middle East and Africa

Number of charging points (units):

Chargers owners' annual market for various sectors for:

Market Shares AC/DC - Morocco

Market Shares AC/DC - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Market Shares AC/DC - United Arab Emirates

Market Shares AC/DC - Jordan

Market Shares AC/DC - Rest of MEA Top EVCI Suppliers

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900