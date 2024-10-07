Automotive Spark And Glow Plug Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 8,945.5 Million By 2034, Rising At A 2.5% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising Adoption of Turbocharged Engines and Alternative Fuels Expands Opportunities in the Automotive Spark Plug Market

Rockville, MD, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive spark and glow plug is expected to grow at a 2.5% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, according to Fact.MR. By 2034, the global market for these products is expected to reach US$ 8,945.5 million. According to Fact MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global automotive spark and glow plug market is rapidly growing and is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Collaborations between automotive manufacturers and plug suppliers to develop customized solutions for specific vehicle models can contribute to market expansion. Continued research into materials science may lead to the integration of advanced materials in spark and glow plug manufacturing, enhancing durability, conductivity, and overall performance.

The incorporation of digital and smart technologies into spark plug design, such as sensor integration and real-time monitoring capabilities, can offer new functionalities and diagnostic features. The increasing adoption of turbocharged engines in both gasoline and diesel vehicles may influence spark plug design to meet the specific requirements of these high-performance engine types.

Spark plugs need to be optimized for smaller engine configurations, as automakers focus on downsizing engines for improved fuel efficiency without compromising performance. The rise of alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas and hydrogen, may present opportunities for the development of spark plugs tailored to the unique combustion characteristics of these fuels.

The increasing prevalence of e-commerce in the automotive aftermarket allows for more efficient distribution channels, making spark and glow plugs more accessible to consumers and service centers. The trends towards autonomous vehicles and increased connectivity may influence the design of spark and glow plugs to align with the evolving requirements of these advanced vehicle technologies.

Government initiatives and incentives aimed at promoting cleaner technologies and reducing emissions may drive the adoption of advanced spark and glow plug technologies. Consumer preferences for low-maintenance vehicles may drive the development of spark and glow plugs with longer lifespans, reducing the frequency of replacements and enhancing overall reliability.

In 2024, the global automotive spark and glow plug market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 6,988.2 million .

The passenger cars are expected to dominate the market, with a market share of 1% in 2024.

The hot spark plugs category is expected to hold a market share of 5% in 2034.

China is predicted to acquire 4% of the global market share in 2024. East Asia is expected to account for a CAGR of 5% by 2034.“The adoption of 3D printing technology in manufacturing processes may offer new possibilities for designing intricate and customized spark and glow plugs with improved performance characteristics,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Automotive Spark and Glow Plug Market:

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Weichai Power Co., Ltd., Valeo SA, ACDelco Corporation, Magneti Marelli Aftermarket N.A., KLG Spark Plugs, Wellman Glow Plugs Co.

Competitive Landscape:

The automotive spark and glow plug market is shaped by pricing, distribution channels, customer service, and regulatory compliance to gain a competitive edge. Adapting to market dynamics and staying abreast of technological advancements are essential for sustained success in this dynamic industry.

In 2022, NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd. entered into a fundamental agreement with International Metalworking Companies BV to initiate talks about a potential capital and business alliance within the machine tools sector. The strategic move facilitated the expansion of the company's facilities throughout the European region.

Automotive Spark and Glow Plug Industry News:



Talks on the possible transfer of Denso ceramic goods, including as air-fuel ratio sensors, O2 sensors, and spark plugs, to NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. were started in 2023 between Denso Corporation and NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. The same year, VM Motori, a Stellantis Group firm, announced plans to release a 2.2-liter engine with an H2 (hydrogen) variant. In addition to improvements to the common rail, pistons, spark plugs, ignition coil, and pressure regulator, the engine boasts a 62 kW output and a peak torque of 270 Nm.

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global automotive spark and glow plug market, presenting historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on automotive spark and glow plug market analysis by vehicle type (passenger cars, LCVs, HCVs), by type of spark and glow (hot spark plugs, cold spark plugs, metal spark plugs, ceramic spark plugs), and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

