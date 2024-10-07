Compugen To Present New Clinical Data At SITC 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOLON, Israel, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd.

(Nasdaq: CGEN ) (TASE: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today

announced, that new clinical data supporting the anti-tumor activity and safety of the triple combination COM701, COM902 and pembrolizumb in heavily pre-treated patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer will be presented at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), taking place between November 8-10, 2024, in Houston, Texas.

Poster presentation details:

Abstract Title: Triple blockade of DNAM-1axis with COM701 (anti-PVRIG) + COM902 (anti-TIGIT) + pembrolizumab shows preliminary antitumor activity in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer, interim results of Phase I trial

Abstract number: 985

Presenter: Dr. Oladapo Yeku, Medical Oncologist, Massachusetts General Hospital

Date : Friday, November 8, 2024

About

Compugen

Compugen

is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery platform (UnigenTM) to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies.

Compugen has two proprietary product candidates in Phase 1 development: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902,

a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Rilvegostomig, a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody where the TIGIT component is derived from Compugen's clinical stage anti-TIGIT antibody, COM902, is in Phase 3 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multispecific antibodies.

In addition, the Company's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage

immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance, of which the most advanced program, COM503, a potential first-in-class, high affinity anti-IL-18 binding protein antibody, which has been granted IND clearance from the FDA, is licensed to Gilead. Compugen

is headquartered in Israel, with offices in San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv

Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Company contact:

Yvonne Naughton, Ph.D.

VP, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email:

[email protected]

Tel: +1

(628)

241-0071



SOURCE Compugen Ltd.

