PLEOPHARMA, INC. Strengthens Patent Portfolio With Issuance Of Two U.S. Patents

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 2nd Patent issued in September 2024

Patent Protection to March 2041

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PleoPharma, Inc. ("PleoPharma" or the "Company), a privately held company focused on Cannabis-related issues, announced today that it has been issued two U.S. patents with broad claims relating to methods of treating cannabis withdrawal syndrome ("CWS").

"We are pleased to have received the issuance of our second patent following up on the success of our Phase 2b trial.

These U.S. patent issuances underscore the scientific achievements of PleoPharma and directly support the commercial value of our programs" said Ginger Constantine, CEO of PleoPharma.

"We are excited to be developing PP-01 with the goal of being the first approved product to help people suffering from CWS, a rapidly growing patient population".

U.S. Patent 11,197,846 and U.S. Patent 11,931,334 , both entitled

"Methods and Compositions for Treating Cannabis Use Disorder and Mitigating Cannabinoid Withdrawal," contain method of use claims for mitigating CWS drawn to specific dose ranges and detailed dosing schedules corresponding to what the Company believes will be the dosing for PP-01.



The Company notes that additional patent applications are pending in the US and globally in which it is pursuing further IP development.

About cannabis withdrawal/cannabis use disorder

The US Government reported that in 2023 (samhsa) , ~19.2 million Americans had Cannabis Use Disorder with 1.64 million people receiving treatment (~500k inpatient, ~1.1 million outpatient). The number of individuals who received treatment for cannabis related health problems has grown by an average of 28% annually from 2018 to 2023. People with Cannabis Use Disorder commonly experience significant withdrawal symptoms, known as Cannabis Withdrawal Syndrome, that can make it extremely difficult to reduce or discontinue cannabis. There are currently no FDA approved medications for the treatment of cannabis withdrawal syndrome or cannabis use disorder.

PleoPharma recognizes that many people do use cannabis responsibly, but as with alcohol, some may develop a dependence. Our mission is to provide a treatment option for those who want help reducing or discontinuing cannabis.

About PleoPharma, Inc.

PleoPharma, Inc. is a clinical stage development company in the neuropsych and addiction space with a lead asset, PP-01, that is being developed as the first FDA approved treatment of Cannabis Withdrawal Syndrome in people with Cannabis Use Disorder.

The PleoPharma team includes a world class management team and board of directors who have produced multiple high value exits, >50 worldwide product approvals, and 100+ INDs.

For more information on PleoPharma, please visit or email Dawn Halkuff, head of Investor Relations at [email protected] .

This release includes 'forward-looking statements' regarding the operations of PleoPharma, Inc., actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements that reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management of PleoPharma. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. PleoPharma does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

