Glassbeam Signs With Veterans Health Administration To Expand Medical Device Connectivity And Predictive Analytics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnership to improve service productivity and outcomes of care for Veterans

Glassbeam, Inc. , a pioneer in predictive analytics for connected medical machines, announced it has signed an agreement The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare Management (HTM) program office

to expand the breadth of systems providing real-time data and predictive analytics.

Engineers within HTM and Glassbeam will utilize Glassbeams' Service Analytics solution to connect systems, ingest log data and develop predictive signatures. The teams will partner to leverage the Simulation Learning, Education, and Research Network (SimLEARN) National Simulation Center to expand the portfolio of medical systems that can be monitored by Glassbeam's technology. These capabilities increase equipment uptime and improve workforce efficiency by providing real-time data to service teams, resulting in improved patient care and clinical capacity.

"This partnership supports our efforts to provide superior support to the Veterans we serve, and aligns with our pursuit to provide a high technology training environment in support of VA medical centers across the country," said Connor Walsh, Director, VHA Medical Device Networking and Cybersecurity Division. "The ability to monitor systems in real-time to anticipate service needs and leverage analytics to reduce downtime enables our mission of providing patient-focused technology."

"We are proud to work with HTM in utilizing our technology to deliver actionable insights," said Rich Jones, Glassbeam CEO. "Service Analytics provides a suite of applications to parse and interpret machine data, enabling improved diagnosis and issue resolution. We are committed to elevating equipment service from a break-fix model to a predictive service model in supporting the healthcare industry."

About HTM and SimLEARN

The VHA HTM program office leverages the SimLEARN National Simulation Center

to serve as an operational hub for coordination of national VHA clinical simulation activities.

The center provides an immersive testing environment for train-the-trainer activities and acts as the operational hub for coordination for national VHA clinical simulation activities in support of VA medical centers across the country. The facility provides a high-fidelity training environment by replicating actual patient treatment areas including an outpatient clinic setting, as well as an inpatient/hospital setting.

About

Glassbeam

Glassbeam is a pioneer in predictive analytics for medical devices. Our solutions enable improved uptime, utilization, and productivity by providing actionable insights. Glassbeam's cloud-based platform incorporates

proprietary SPL and ML/AI pipeline to achieve tangible outcomes for organizations such as Canon Medical Systems USA, MultiCare Health System, Brown's Medical Imaging, Renovo Solutions, Agiliti Health and Harris Health. For more information, visit .

ClinsightsTM

is a trademark of Glassbeam.

