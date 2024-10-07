Harts Plumbers, Electricians And HVAC Technicians Join The Seattle Seahawks Small Business Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The top-rated local home services provider joins other small businesses to support dynamic, data-driven gameday content and entertainment

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians , a top-rated home services provider founded in 2013, announces joining the Seattle Seahawks Small Business Program, a program that is transforming the gameday experience for Seahawks fans in 2024, while showcasing the best local and regional brands from the Seattle area.

As a member of the innovative Seattle Seahawks Small Business Program, Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians supports dynamic, fan-focused content at Lumen Field before, during and after each 2024 home game.

"We're thrilled to be working with the Seahawks as a Small Business Partner, to offer fans a cutting-edge stadium experience," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians. "The in-game coverage helps fans connect with our brand in an entirely new way."

Thanks to Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians and the Small Business Partnership, the Seahawks and Eleven Sports Media have integrated award-winning data-visualization technologies that turn live data from the field into engaging real-time content. Fans can now enjoy an in-stadium screen experience that tells the story on gameday, featuring live drive charts, player matchups, league-wide top performers, trivia, reactive player stats and more.

Harts and other small business partners benefit from tailored marketing and activation support and services designed specifically for small businesses in the area, including in-stadium branding opportunities, digital exposure and access to special events.

The Seattle Seahawks Small Business Program, newly launched for the 2024 season, provides a shared platform for the Pacific Northwest's elite local football franchise and small businesses based throughout the fast-growing Seattle metropolitan area. The platform allows the region's small- to medium-sized businesses to align with the Seahawks and their international fan base through a proven combination of branding and other services.

Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians provides critical plumbing services, top-notch electrical services, and outstanding heating and cooling services throughout the greater Seattle, Tacoma and now Tukwila areas. Earlier this year, the company was named to the Inc. 5000, a ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for the fifth time.

For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit .

About Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians

Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians offers residential plumbing solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians earned the Silver Award for Electrical Service in the 2023 Best of the PNW and was named to the Inc. 5000 in 2024. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Harts Plumbers, Electricians and HVAC Technicians

