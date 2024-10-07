Five Star Franchising Named To Prestigious List Of Utah's Fastest-Growing Companies For The Third Consecutive Year With Top 10 Ranking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The innovative home service franchise continues to earn recognition for its strong performance, climbing to #10 on the exclusive MountainWest Capital Utah 100

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising , an innovative, growing platform of home service brands, has been named to the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100 list of the state's fastest-growing companies for the third consecutive year.

Five Star Franchising ranks #10 on the prestigious annual list, which recognizes Utah-based businesses according to a weighted average of percentage and growth. Five Star Franchising ranked #39 on the 2023 Utah 100 and #61 on the 2022 list.

Five Star Franchising has been named to the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100 for the third consecutive year, climbing to #10.

"We're honored to rank on the Utah 100 alongside the state's top businesses for the third year in a row," said Scott Abbott, CEO and Co-founder of Five Star Franchising. "We're building a world-class platform and bringing on the best talent in our vertical to empower our franchise owners to achieve their dreams. Their success is driving our growth and allows us to continue creating value and opportunities for them."

The Utah 100 ranking continues a series of notable regional and national honors and industry recognitions for Five Star Franchising. The company ranked #7 on the recent Utah Business Fast 50 list, #157 on the iconic Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America and was named to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500®.

MountainWest Capital Network celebrates and recognizes achievements in the business community to foster ongoing success. The Utah 100 has been MWCN's flagship event since 2001.

For more information about the MountainWest Capital Network and the Utah 100, visit .

Five Star Franchising is a leading innovator in the home service franchise industry. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard, enjoy a robust support network and proven franchise systems that empower them to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny.

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,500 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values - Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) - ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in the industry. The company has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America four times, ranking #157 in 2024. Five Star Franchising also

ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising .

