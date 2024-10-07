Sharing The Lifesaving Impact Of Plasma Donation During International Plasma Awareness Week 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Plasma Awareness Week (IPAW) 2024, taking place from October 7-11, brings the global community together to highlight the life-changing impact of plasma donation. This year's campaign features a refreshed look as well as new tools and assets that emphasize the deeply personal stories of donors and recipients whose lives have been transformed by the gift of plasma.

Plasma is a crucial component of blood used to treat various medical conditions, including immune deficiencies, bleeding disorders, severe burns, and more. It is essential for creating lifesaving medicines for patients with chronic diseases and individuals undergoing everyday medical care such as surgeries, transplants, pregnancy complications, and more. Hundreds of thousands of people around the world rely on plasma-derived medicines annually and the demand for plasma medicines is ever-growing thanks to new indications and novel uses, making the need for donors more vital than ever.



"Imagine waking up at age 20 and not being able to walk – that's what happened when I got diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome," said Nancy Di Salvo, an Italian patient who relies on plasma-derived medicines. "Once I got treated with plasma, all of a sudden, I felt energy; I started to recover. Then, a few years later, I fell ill again and got diagnosed with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy. I received immunoglobulins, which I learned also came from plasma. It was magical. I felt like myself again. To all donors, I want to say thank you. Thank you for donating life and giving me and so many others our lives back."

"International Plasma Awareness Week 2024 is an opportunity to come together as a global community to recognize the importance of plasma, celebrate the generosity of plasma donors, and ensure that lifesaving therapies are available to those in need," said Anita Brikman, President and CEO of Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association. "While this is an important time to appreciate the profound impact of every plasma donation, the need for plasma spans far beyond this week, as the need for patient access and availability is always growing."

About the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association

The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) is a dynamic trade association that represents a unique sector of the biologics and biotechnology industry. PPTA represents more than 1,000 human plasma collection centers in North America and Europe, as well as the manufacturers of lifesaving plasma protein therapies. Our members produce approximately 80% of the plasma protein therapies in the U.S. and 60% of those manufactured in Europe. Learn more at .

