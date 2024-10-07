North America Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Analysis Report 2024 Featuring FLO, Kempower, Chargepoint, Blink Charging, Tesla, Efacec, Enel X Way, ABB, And Delta
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Regional market Analysis - North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A combination of both strong and sustained drive supply and demand policies is necessary for driving EV adoption. In North American markets, governments have introduced supply regulations, such as fuel efficiency standards or sales mandates, hence have been clear increases in model availability, with vehicle manufacturers prioritizing those markets for the supply of EVs.
Charging availability is a critical enabling factor for electric fleet deployment, and the strategic roles of various charging speeds and types of chargers must be tailored for each location. The trends within the EVCI market vary across different applications and location types. This product includes country-specific market sizing, targets, incentives, and grants.
It has a separate report on different applications and forecasts the EV charging market for different sub-locations to provide stakeholders with an understanding of market development trends. Additionally, analysis of the ownership of chargers in each type of country gives an indication for EV charger manufacturers to target the correct market.
Reasons to Purchase:
Gain insights into the size of the EV and EV charger market in the Americas region, specifically focusing on the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Understand the current and potential market size. Access detailed analysis of market trends and growth factors. Stay informed about industry developments and adapt your strategies accordingly. Understand how government regulations, grants, and incentives are driving the EV policy in the NAM. Make informed decisions about market entry and expansion in the NAM region by leveraging the in-depth insights provided by the report. Gain a competitive edge by understanding the market landscape, regulations, and opportunities specific to the NAM region.
Scope:
Market sizing in terms of units and revenue Market shares Supplier profiles EV charging targets and incentives Chargers pricing Overview of 4 main applications (residential, workplace, destination, en-route) Market sizing segmented by 'Owner' of chargers (energy retailers, CPOs, fleets, city & infrastructure, public transport, residential and businesses) Qualitative and Competitive Analysis
Geographical Scope:
North America (NAM) USA Canada Mexico Rest of North America Products Mentioned: EV Chargers AC Chargers DC Chargers
Who Should Buy the Report:
Director, Strategy Development Head of Business Development Commercial Analyst Market Analyst Marketing Analyst Head of Sales Manager Business Intelligence Director of Sales Chief Technology Officer
Key Topics Covered:
1. Definitions
2. Executive Summary
3. EV Charging Policies & Incentives
E-Mobility targets and milestones EVCI incentives of leading markets in North America
4. Market Sizing
Electric Vehicles Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
5. Competitive Analysis
Market Shares Top Suppliers
6. Market Trends
Rise in adoption of NACS, timeline Policies, incentives & plans Mergers & acquisitions Technology innovation
Companies Featured
FLO Kempower ChargePoint Blink Charging Tesla Efacec Enel X Way ABB Delta
