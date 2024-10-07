Solaris Reports 87M Of 1.23% Cueq, 93M Of 1.01% Cueq And 84M Of 1.00% Cueq Improving Modelled Grades Near Surface In MRE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QUITO, Ecuador, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solaris Resources Inc . (TSX: SLS; NYSE: SLSR) (“Solaris” or the“Company”) is pleased to report assay results from its ongoing 2024 program of 60,000m targeting open extensions of mineralization while upgrading mineral resources and converting waste at its Warintza Project (“Warintza” or“the Project”) in southeastern Ecuador. Highlights are listed below with detailed results in Figure 1 and Tables 1-2.

Highlights

Drill results reported here build on the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate1 (“MRE”), with this release including intercepts of high-grade mineralization partially outside of the MRE in the northwest and northeast sectors. Holes in this release also improve upon modelled grades in sparsely drilled areas of the northwest, north and northeast sectors. Northwest, North and Northeast Sectors:

SLS-102 (drilled northwest): 93m of 1.01% CuEq2 within 156m of 0.74% CuEq2 from surface

SLS-103 (drilled north): 87m of 1.23% CuEq2 within 528m of 0.59% CuEq2 from surface

SLS-104 (drilled southeast): 84m of 1.00% CuEq2 within 485m of 0.77% CuEq2 from surface SLSE-54 (drilled southwest): 258m of 0.52% CuEq2 within 399m of 0.41% CuEq2 from surface Holes SLS-103 and SLSE-54 added new high-grade mineralization at surface partially outside of the MRE in the northwest and northeast sectors, respectively, while all four holes improved upon the modelled grade in their vicinity . SLS-102 is located in the northwest sector where mineralization has been extended to the contact with a tabular granodiorite that shapes the northwestern pit wall. Step-out exploration drilling testing the potential for mineralization within a large area of undrilled soil anomaly on the far side of this body has been completed with assays expected in the coming weeks. On Track to Exceed 2024 Drilling Plan: Warintza continues to see high drilling productivity from significant infrastructure investment at site and is on track to exceed the 60,000m of drilling planned this year, with over 53,000m drilled to the end of Q3/24. Drilling includes holes focused on open extensions and infill of the MRE, as well as condemnation and geotechnical drilling. Figure 1 – Warintza Drilling and Targets





Table 1 – Mineral Resource Extension, Infill and Condemnation Results

Hole ID Date

Reported From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Mo

(%) Au

(g/t) CuEq2

(%) Comments SLS-104 Oct 7, 2024

0 485 485 0.56 0.03 0.06 0.77 Northern sector - infill

Including 45 129 84 0.82 0.02 0.07 1.00 Including 45 255 210 0.69 0.03 0.07 0.90 Including 45 485 440 0.61 0.03 0.06 0.82 SLS-103 0 528 528 0.26 0.05 0.04 0.59 Northwest sector – infill and extensional

Including 21 108 87 1.00 0.03 0.11 1.23 Including 21 483 462 0.29 0.06 0.05 0.64 Including 240 345 105 0.28 0.08 0.02 0.72 SLS-102 0 156 156 0.46 0.04 0.08 0.74 Northwest sector - infill

Including 57 150 93 0.73 0.04 0.09 1.01 SLS-101 0 307 307 0.06 0.01 0.02 0.14 Northwest sector - condemnation SLSE-60 0 290 290 0.16 0.01 0.03 0.23 Northeast sector - infill

Including 93 290 197 0.21 0.01 0.04 0.30 Including 141 290 149 0.24 0.01 0.05 0.35 Including 207 290 83 0.28 0.02 0.03 0.43 SLSE-58 0 453 453 0.03 0.00 0.01 0.04 Northeast sector - condemnation SLSE-57 0 660 660 0.22 0.01 0.05 0.30 Southeast sector - extensional

Including 552 660 108 0.49 0.02 0.06 0.61 SLSE-56 0 381 381 0.09 0.00 0.03 0.11 Northeast sector - condemnation SLSE-55 0 473 473 0.12 0.00 0.02 0.16 Northeast sector - condemnation SLSE-54 0 399 399 0.29 0.01 0.04 0.41 Northeast sector – infill and extensional

Including 0 258 258 0.37 0.02 0.05 0.52 Including 81 231 150 0.43 0.02 0.05 0.60 SLSE-53 0 455 455 0.04 0.00 0.02 0.07 Northeast sector – condemnation SLSE-52 0 138 138 0.15 0.01 0.03 0.23 Southeast sector - condemnation SLSE-51 0 257 257 0.15 0.01 0.03 0.20 Southeast sector - condemnation

Notes to Table 1: True widths are interpreted to be very close to drilled widths due to the bulk-porphyry style mineralized zones at Warintza.

Table 2 - Collar Locations

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation

(m) Depth

(m) Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) SLS-104 800383 9648303 1411 485 110 -70 SLS-103 799760 9648031 1575 528 360 -56 SLS-102 799568 9648147 1403 253 315 -60 SLS-101 799760 9648031 1575 307 180 -45 SLSE-60 801800 9648235 1102 290 243 -54 SLSE-58 801806 9648243 1098 454 90 -58 SLSE-57 801150 9647610 1396 660 45 -60 SLSE-56 801163 9648335 1309 382 326 -71 SLSE-55 801597 9648134 1155 473 25 -50 SLSE-54 801596 9648136 1154 481 240 -70 SLSE-53 801802 9648239 1100 455 23 -68 SLSE-52 801248 9647968 1252 354 270 -46 SLSE-51 801246 9647967 1252 257 225 -45

Notes to Table 2: The coordinates are in WGS84 17S Datum.

Endnotes

Refer to the technical report entitled“Mineral Resource Estimate Update - NI 43-101 Technical Report, Warintza Project, Ecuador” with an effective date of July 1, 2024 and available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at and on the Company's website.Copper-equivalence grade calculation for reporting assumes metal prices of US$4.00/lb Cu, US$20.00/lb Mo, and US$1,850/oz Au, and recoveries of 90% Cu, 85% Mo, and 70% Au based on preliminary metallurgical testwork. CuEq formula: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 5.604 × Mo (%) + 0.623 × Au (g/t).

Technical Information and Quality Control & Quality Assurance

Sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control/quality assurance (“QA/QC”) program that includes the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards), blanks and field duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at a secure Company facility located on site. Drill core is cut in half on site and samples are securely transported to ALS Labs in Quito. Sample pulps are sent to ALS Labs in Lima, Peru and Vancouver, Canada for analysis. Total copper and molybdenum contents are determined by four-acid digestion with AAS finish. Gold is determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge. In addition, selected pulp check samples are sent to Bureau Veritas lab in Lima, Peru. Both ALS Labs and Bureau Veritas lab are independent of Solaris. Solaris is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein. Heliborne magnetic, LIDAR and other layers of data quality for Warintza district exploration were validated by a qualified external professional using data validation procedures under high industry standards and the Company therefore did not require such data to be further verified by a“Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The remaining scientific and technical information, including the drillhole data, has been verified by Jorge Fierro, M.Sc., DIC, PG, using data validation and quality assurance procedures under high industry standards. The verification activities included a search for factual errors, completeness of the lithological and assay data, and suitability of the primary data. As part of the database verification activities, the assay information and certificates obtained directly from the analytical laboratory have been examined as well.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jorge Fierro, M.Sc., DIC, PG, Vice President Exploration of Solaris who is a“Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Jorge Fierro is a Registered Professional Geologist through the SME (registered member #4279075).

