Tilray Brands Launches Charlotte’S Web™ CBD Gummies In Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, announced the launch of new Charlotte's Web (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) CBD gummies in Canada. Designed specifically for daily CBD consumers, Charlotte's Web CBD Rest Gummies and CBD Life Gummies offer an easy, delicious, and convenient way to incorporate CBD into your wellness routine.



The new gummies are available in a 30-pack bottle with two distinct flavors: Berry & Fruit and Turmeric & Ginger. Each gummy contains 25mg of premium CBD, ensuring a consistent and enjoyable experience.

Crafted in the pristine northern Okanagan Valley of British Columbia, these gummies leverage Charlotte's Web's proprietary hemp genetics. They feature full-spectrum CBD hemp extract, meticulously blended with functional herbs and botanical supplements to provide synergistic support for targeted wellness benefits.

Charlotte's Web Rest Gummies in Berry & Fruit is specially formulated to support your wind-down routines and is a great way to reward yourself post-workout, pre-bedtime, or anywhere between for the ultimate way to rest or reset after a long day.

Charlotte's Web Life Gummies in Turmeric & Ginger are specifically formulated to support an active lifestyle from day to night, helping you conquer your life's busiest days.

The Charlotte's Web CBD Rest and Life CBD gummies are available at select cannabis retailers across Ontario. They will become available through the Tilray Medical website and soon to be in select provinces and retailers this October and November.

About Charlotte's Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) is a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is the market leader in innovative whole-plant full-spectrum hemp extract wellness products. Known as The World's Most Trusted Hemp ExtractTM, Charlotte's Web is the official CBD of Major League Baseball©. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are North American farm-grown and contain naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBN, CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds. In Canada, Charlotte's Web is produced in accordance with Health Canada Processing and Cultivation license by Aphria Inc., a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc.

© Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com.

For more information on Charlotte's Web, visit

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

