Nantucket Island Marketing Undergoes Rebrand To Support To Expanding Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blue Seven Studio Team

Nantucket Island Marketing rebrands as Blue Seven Studio, expanding to Boston and beyond with a focus on innovation and customized marketing solutions.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nantucket Island Marketing, an à la carte marketing team originally based in the Cape and Islands, announces their official rebrand to Blue Seven Studio and move to Boston, MA. This change begins a new chapter in the company's evolution, reflecting their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bold exploration in the marketing Industry.Since its inception, Nantucket Island Marketing has been deeply connected to the cape and island's community, supporting its thriving tourism, diverse food and beverage scene, and unique local businesses.Their expertise in the industry has earned them the attention of brands across the US, such as Tubac Golf Resort & Spa in Arizona to Dillon's Small Batch Distillers nationwide. The team's strong reputation for delivering personalized and impactful marketing solutions to local businesses has fueled their evolution into Blue Seven Studio, signifying their growth while maintaining an inherent respect for their Nantucket origins.Blue Seven Studio operates under a bold new mission: to create without limits. The company is dedicated to being the premier marketing partner for businesses seeking to elevate their brand and connect with their target audience. Whether through tailored à la carte services or comprehensive full-service solutions, Blue Seven Studio delivers strategies that drive measurable results and sustainable growth."Our decision to rebrand as Blue Seven Studio and expand into new markets is driven by our commitment to broaden our reach and bring our creative expertise to a wider audience," said Renee, founder and CEO of Blue Seven Studio.“Inspired by the spirit of adventure and the historical act of navigating the 'Seven Seas,' our new name reflects our drive to bring fresh, innovative ideas to our clients. The number seven represents completeness, aligning with our commitment to offering tailored, comprehensive services that meet each business's unique needs. Our goal is to build personalized solutions that truly resonate with our clients and help them achieve their marketing goals."The Blue Seven DifferenceBlue Seven Studio stands out by offering custom marketing strategies and a dedicated Account Manager for personalized support. Their flexible month-to-month contracts adapt to client needs, blending in-house dedication with external expertise. They emphasize delivering measurable results through creative approaches, strong relationships, and overall transparency for informed decision-making.About Blue Seven Studio:Blue Seven Studio is an innovative marketing studio committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity and strategic insight. Blue Seven Studio creates custom marketing solutions that deliver real results. With a focus on transparency, innovation, and client collaboration, Blue Seven Studio is dedicated to helping businesses across various industries amplify their voice and connect authentically with their target markets.For more information about Blue Seven Studio and its services, please visit

Allee feuerman

Blue Seven Studio

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.