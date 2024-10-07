Rainy Cloud Formation, Thunder Forecasted Starting Tomorrow
10/7/2024 7:15:51 AM
Doha, Qatar: Rainy local cloud formation is forecasted for tomorrow, October 8, and during the weekend, according to the latest weather update from Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).
The forecast also predicts thundery weather occurring in some places starting from tomorrow, October 8, until Wednesday afternoon.
This follows a recent update which forecasted a decrease in temperature in Qatar during this week.
Temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 20-27 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 33-36 degrees Celsius.
