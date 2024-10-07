عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Suspected Explosive Material Found In J&K's Rajouri

Suspected Explosive Material Found In J&K's Rajouri


10/7/2024 7:06:57 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Rajouri/Jammu- The security forces found suspected explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.

The material was recovered during a routine area domination patrol along a LINK road in Saranoo village, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspicious material appears to be explosive, and initial assessments suggest it may be an improvised explosive device (IED), the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a bomb disposal squad has been deployed to examine and safely neutralise the suspected device, they said.


Read Also Liquid IEDs Resurface In J&K After 17 Years 3 Powerful IEDs Seized In J&K's Poonch

MENAFN07102024000215011059ID1108752627


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search