Ksrelief Delegation Visits Zaatari Camp, Marking Fourth Year Of Support To Wfp's Refugees Response

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) JORDAN – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) accompanied a delegation from the Jordan branch of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) during a visit to the Zaatari refugee camp.

The visit follows a recent contribution of US$12.8 million from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) through KSrelief, marking the fourth consecutive year of support for WFP's refugee response.

Reflecting on the visit, Naif bin Saleh Al-Shammari, Director of the KSrelief branch in Jordan, emphasized that KSrelief places great importance on helping Syrian refugees cover their food needs amid the difficult circumstances they are facing. The implementation of this project, now in its fourth phase, is a response to these needs and aims to ease their financial burdens.

“We are grateful for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's latest contribution signed in July, and the longstanding partnership with KSrelief,” said Alberto Correia Mendes, WFP Representative and Country Director in Jordan.“This critical funding has sustained much-needed support to Syrian refugees in camps.”

WFP is currently providing monthly cash assistance for 310,000 refugees living in camps and host communities across Jordan. However, funding shortfalls forced WFP in July 2023 to reduce the value of this assistance by one-third. Additionally, in July this year, WFP had to suspend assistance for 100,000 eligible refugees in host communities to prioritize support for the most vulnerable. WFP continues to work with its partners to secure additional funding and ensure vital support reaches vulnerable refugees in Jordan.