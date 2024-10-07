Unifirst Unveils State-Of-The-Art Uniform Processing Facility Serving Syracuse

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Celebrates 70 Years of Service in the Central New York

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation

(NYSE:UNF ), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services,

proudly announces the grand opening of its advanced uniform service and processing facility in Liverpool, New York. This highlights UniFirst's ongoing commitment to serving the Syracuse market, where it has been a trusted partner for 70 years.

UniFirst's new newly built 65,000-square-foot facility replaces the previous smaller structure on the same site, completing a seamless three-year transition without interrupting service for its more than 2,000 local customers throughout the central New York region. The facility, located at 103 Luther Avenue Liverpool, NY, offers a comprehensive range of services, including uniform rental and facility services, hygienic laundering, maintenance, and pickup and delivery.

UniFirst's Syracuse location is designed with sustainability in mind. Utilizing less than 1.5 gallons of water per pound of product, the facility processes 220,000 pounds of textiles weekly. An advanced Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) system ensures wastewater is treated to exceed municipal standards, while the eco-friendly design incorporates high-efficiency systems, LED lighting, and a white membrane roof to reduce energy consumption.

Environmental consciousness extends to operations, with the use of eco-friendly cleaning detergents and a Heater Reclaimer system that significantly recovers heat. The facility is poised to expand its capacity to align with future growth, ensuring UniFirst can continue delivering quality products and services for years to come.

"We're thrilled to introduce the latest uniform service technology to Central New York, enhancing our service offerings while supporting local job creation," said Jason Drummey, UniFirst General Manager. "This facility underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence."

Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and CEO, added, "We're excited to celebrate the opening of our new facility in Syracuse. It enhances our service offerings and allows us to meet the growing needs of our customers with unparalleled efficiency. This state-of-the-art facility exemplifies our dedication to continuous improvement and our promise to always deliver exceptional service to the communities we serve."

Employing 91 local residents, the plant contributes to Syracuse's economic development. UniFirst plans to expand its workforce as the business grows, further supporting the local community. UniFirst is dedicated to the Syracuse community through philanthropy, volunteer work, and local partnerships, reinforcing its commitment to its customers, employee Team Partners, and their families.

The grand opening event on October 9 will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by special guests, including local customers, Team Partners, and UniFirst executives. The event will conclude with a facility tour and lunch reception.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF ) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services.

Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. In addition to partnering with leading brands, UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products at its three company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities. With more than 270 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 16,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For additional information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst . Follow UniFirst on Social Media:

SOURCE UNIFIRST CORPORATION

