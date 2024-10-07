Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report On The Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maranello (Italy), October 7, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“ Ferrari ” or the“ Company ”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on June 28, 2024, as the fifth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the“ Fifth Tranche ”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 01/10/2024 6,500 419.6339 2,727,620.35 8,430 457.6303 3,857,823.43 3,479,905.67 14,930 415.7754 6,207,526.02 02/10/2024 7,500 415.2421 3,114,315.75 8,718 458.7926 3,999,753.89 3,612,820.78 16,218 414.7945 6,727,136.53 03/10/2024 11,300 410.1702 4,634,923.26 8,919 448.4741 3,999,940.50 3,623,462.72 20,219 408.4468 8,258,385.98 04/10/2024 14,000 407.1135 5,699,589.00 5,557 449.8290 2,499,699.75 2,266,479.06 19,557 407.3257 7,966,068.06 39,300

411.6145

16,176,448.36

31,624

453.9975

14,357,217.57

12,982,668.23

70,924

411.1319

29,159,116.59

Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Fifth Tranche till October 4, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:



Euro 136,374,487.80 for No. 334,450 common shares purchased on the EXM USD 43,452,758.39 (Euro 39,183,283.38 *) for No. 93,219 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of October 4, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 14,593,335 common shares equal to 5.68% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company's equity incentive plan.



Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until October 4, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 3,769,231 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1,098,301,843.89.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari's corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( ).

