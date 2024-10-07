Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Condoles Demise Of 5 People During IAF Air Show In Chennai, Announces Ex-Gratia Of 5 Lakhs

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tamil Nadu Chief MK Stalin expressed condolences on the demise of 5 people on Sunday at Marina Beach during air show event by Indian Air Force and announced an ex-gratia of 5 lakhs to each victim's family members from Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

CM MK Stalin issues a statement - "I was in pain and grief knowing that 5 deaths occurred due to excess heat and other medical reasons. Condolences to the victims' families and relatives. An ex gratia of ₹5 lakhs each would be given from Chief Minister's Relief Fund."

He said that arrangements were provided as per IAF demand and stampede was averted.

"Arrangements were made to conduct IAF Air Show in Chennai Marina. Facilities and administration assistance was provided as per IAF requirement and demand. Arrangements were made to provide one great event to people of Chennai with the coordination of Fire and Rescue Department, Police Department, Chennai Corporation and Health Department. Because of this stampede was averted," he further said.

He further said that unexpected overcrowding resulted in the chaos and deaths of 5 people.

"Due to unexpected overcrowding, public suffered after the event in reaching their vehicles and accessing public transport. Next time, we would focus more and arrangements would be done when similar big events are planned," he further said.

Earlier Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday confirmed that five people had lost their lives due to the after effects of excessive heat duringe the Air Force Air show at the Marina Beach in Chennai on Sunday.,

"Five people died, all 5 deaths were due to high temperature. A total of 102 people were affected by the soaring heat, with 93 initially requiring hospitalization. 5 people were brought in dead, 2 at Omandurar General Hospital, 2 at Royapet General Hosital, and 1 at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital," Ma Subramanian said.

"Fortunately, the situation has improved, with only 7 remaining inpatients as of now. 4 at Omandurar Hospital, 2 at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, and 1 at Royapet Hospital," the minister added.

The Health Minister also noted that precautionary measures had been communicated in advance of the event.

"IAF already informed about precautions which has to be taken while coming for show with umbrella and water bottle, he said.

Earlier in a post on X Ma Subramanian had claimed that the state government had made all arrangements as per the IAF's demand.

"Full administrative cooperation of the Government of Tamil Nadu was extended to successfully conduct the Indian Air Force Air Adventure Program at Chennai. In order to properly plan and conduct the event, a coordination meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary with Indian Air Force officers and Tamil Nadu government department officials once and then several times at the departmental level. In these consultative meetings, arrangements were made keeping in mind all the demands of the Air Force officers," he said in a post on X.

The Indian Air Force on Sunday organised an Air Show at Chennai's Marina Beach ahead of the upcoming 92nd Air Force Day on October 8. (ANI)