Owaisi Harbours 'Anti-India' Sentiments In His DNA, Says Giriraj Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Union Giriraj Singh on Monday strongly criticised the AIMIM President for his remarks targeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused Asaduddin Owaisi of harbouring "anti-India sentiments in his DNA."

The controversy began after Bhagwat called for unity among Hindus to safeguard their security, urging them to eliminate differences in language and caste.

Addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad, Telangana, on Sunday, Owaisi responded by claiming that it is "Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat who pose a danger to Muslims, Hindus, Dalits, Adivasis, Sikhs, and Christians."

Defending Bhagwat's statement, Giriraj Singh hit back at Owaisi, saying, "Mohan Bhagwat has not said anything wrong. The real danger to India comes from people like Owaisi and his thinking. Anti-India sentiments are embedded in Owaisi's DNA."

The Union Minister further emphasised the need for Hindu unity, stating, "The current situation demands that all Sanatanis in India come together. If they don't unite, figures like Owaisi, Rahul Gandhi, and Lalu Yadav will divide and destroy the country."

Shifting focus to the BJP's pledge to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand if it comes to power, Giriraj Singh supported the move, citing concerns over Bangladeshi infiltration, particularly in the Santhal region, which has led to fears of demographic changes and a declining tribal population.

Significantly, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP's incharge for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, reiterated the party's commitment to implementing the NRC in the state, ensuring that every infiltrator is identified and expelled.

Chouhan also accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren's government of encouraging illegal immigration for political gains.

Backing Chouhan's statements, Giriraj Singh highlighted the decline in Jharkhand's tribal population, which has fallen from 44 per cent to below 28 per cent.

"This has happened under Hemant Soren's rule. He has given a free pass to Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, who have not only settled in the region but have also married tribal daughters, erasing the identity of the original Sanatani tribes," he said.

The Union Minister further called for the NRC to be implemented nationwide, not just in Jharkhand, to "establish the true identity of Indians" and protect the country from the threat of illegal immigration.