Metal Organic Frameworks Market Worth $1.70 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America region is expected to registered highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during forecasted period.

Request Customization:

The metal organic frameworks has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

North America is expected to attain highest growth rate during the forecast period for overall metal organic frameworks market, both in terms of value and volume. The North America metal organic frameworks market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by innovative applications, technological advancements, supportive government policies, environmental awareness, and sustainability. Stringent regulations by the US government for reducing greenhouse gas emissions is pushing hard to abate industries to adopt metal organic frameworks. The region's growing concerns about carbon emissions and the need for cleaner energy solutions is driving demand for metal organic frameworks.

Key players

Prominent companies include Nanorh (US), Framergy, Inc. (US), novoMOF (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Numat Technologies, Inc. (US), MOFapps (Norway), Nuada (UK), ProfMOF (Norway), ACSYNAM

(Canada), Promethean Particles Ltd. (UK), ACMOFS (China), GS Alliance Co., Ltd. (Japan), Physical Sciences Inc. (US), Majd Onsor Fartak (Iran), SyncMOF Inc. (Japan), Immaterial Ltd. (UK), Atomis Inc. (Japan), CD Bioparticles (US), Nanowiz Tech (India), Kerone Engineering Solutions Ltd. (India), Nanoshel LLC (US), Jiangsu Xianfeng Nanomaterial Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Decarbontek, Inc. (US), Svante Technologies Inc. (Canada), Nanochemazone (India)and among others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Mining Minerals and Metals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

CCUS Absorption Market

- Global Forecast to 2030

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market

- Global Forecast to 2030

Adsorbents Market

- Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarketsTM



MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of

America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit

TM

or follow us on

Twitter ,

LinkedIn

and

Facebook .



Contact:

Mr.

Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email:

[email protected]

Research Insight:

Visit Our Website:

Content Source: PressReleases/metal-organic-frameworks

Logo:

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED