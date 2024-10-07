Metal Organic Frameworks Market Worth $1.70 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America region is expected to registered highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during forecasted period.
The metal organic frameworks market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.
North America is expected to attain highest growth rate during the forecast period for overall metal organic frameworks market, both in terms of value and volume. The North America metal organic frameworks market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by innovative applications, technological advancements, supportive government policies, environmental awareness, and sustainability. Stringent regulations by the US government for reducing greenhouse gas emissions is pushing hard to abate industries to adopt metal organic frameworks. The region's growing concerns about carbon emissions and the need for cleaner energy solutions is driving demand for metal organic frameworks.
Key players
Prominent companies include Nanorh (US), Framergy, Inc. (US), novoMOF (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Numat Technologies, Inc. (US), MOFapps (Norway), Nuada (UK), ProfMOF (Norway), ACSYNAM
(Canada), Promethean Particles Ltd. (UK), ACMOFS (China), GS Alliance Co., Ltd. (Japan), Physical Sciences Inc. (US), Majd Onsor Fartak (Iran), SyncMOF Inc. (Japan), Immaterial Ltd. (UK), Atomis Inc. (Japan), CD Bioparticles (US), Nanowiz Tech (India), Kerone Engineering Solutions Ltd. (India), Nanoshel LLC (US), Jiangsu Xianfeng Nanomaterial Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Decarbontek, Inc. (US), Svante Technologies Inc. (Canada), Nanochemazone (India)and among others.
