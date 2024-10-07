IFS Strengthens Executive Board With CIO And CHRO Appointments

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of enterprise cloud and Industrial AI software, has made two senior appointments to its Executive Board. Helena

Nimmo joins as global Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Debra McCowan as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Nimmo joins from Endava, a US-listed global company with over 12,000 employees. As CIO at IFS, Nimmo will engage CIOs and tech leaders at IFS customers to help them with their strategic transformation journeys, as well as driving the effective application of technology within IFS to deliver better products and services to customers. With IFS leading the adoption of Industrial AI across the world, Nimmo will drive the integration of AI across the IFS community, enabling IFS customers to deliver exceptional moments of service to their clients.

McCowan was CHRO at NetApp, Inc., a Fortune 500 global data infrastructure, AI and cloud services company. In this board level role, McCowan was a strategic partner and advisor to the CEO and executive leadership team. As IFS rapidly grows beyond 7,000 employees in over 90 countries, McCowan will build on the HR transformation strategy IFS has already embarked on, to lead a high-performing global team, delivering progressive HR strategies and initiatives to rapidly grow and scale IFS's footprint.

"I'm delighted that Helena and Debra are joining IFS at such a pivotal point in its growth journey," said Mark Moffat IFS CEO. "Helena's leadership has been instrumental in orchestrating company-wide transformations, developing core technology infrastructures, and implementing robust security measures. Debra is a transformational Human Resources executive with years of global leadership experience in the technology sector, making her an excellent fit for this role. I look forward to the new perspectives and ideas they will both bring to IFS and support our global mission to lead the Industrial AI revolution."

Nimmo started her career at Nokia in Finland and has since held leadership positions in both customer-facing and internal technology functions at organizations including Symbian, Fujitsu and Thomson Reuters.

"I'm delighted to be joining IFS, the world leader in cloud enterprise software and Industrial AI," said Nimmo, IFS's CIO. "I am excited to add my expertise to drive digital innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers. I have a passion for technology and a commitment to excellence and am eager to contribute to IFS's continued growth and success."

Prior to NetApp, McCowan was the CHRO at Equinix the world's leading global data center and interconnection provider. She has held global executive leadership roles at Avago Technologies (now Broadcom Inc.), Hitachi Data Systems (now Hitachi Vantara), and Telstra Corporation.

"Joining IFS at a time of significant growth globally is a tremendous opportunity," said Debra McGowan, IFS CHRO. "My mission is to continue to build a conducive environment for diverse, strategically aligned high performing teams to connect and thrive in a fast-paced business and in a dynamic workplace. I look forward to this exciting challenge."

About IFS

IFS is the world's leading provider of Industrial AI and enterprise software for

hardcore businesses that make, service, and power our planet. Our technology enables businesses which manufacture goods, maintain complex assets, and manage service-focused operations to unlock the transformative power of Industrial AITM to enhance productivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

IFS Cloud is a fully

composable AI-powered platform, designed for ultimate flexibility and adaptability to our customers' specific requirements and business evolution. It spans the needs of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Service Management (ITSM), and Field Service Management (FSM). IFS technology leverages AI, machine learning, real-time data and analytics to empower our customers to make informed strategic decisions and excel at their Moment of ServiceTM.

IFS was founded in 1983 by five university friends who pitched a tent outside our first customer's site to ensure they would be available 24/7 and the needs of the customer would come first. Since then, IFS has grown into a global leader with over 7,000 employees in 90+ countries. Driven by those foundational values of agility, customer-centricity, and trust, IFS is recognized worldwide for delivering value and supporting strategic transformations. We are the most recommended supplier in our sector. Visit

ifs

to learn why.

