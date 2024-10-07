Prefixbox Announces Prefixbox AI Search & Filter Now Available On The Shopify App Store

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shopify retailers can now benefit from Prefixbox's advanced AI-powered product search and filtering app available for download in the Shopify App Sore

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prefixbox has launched Prefixbox AI Search & Filter on the Shopify App Store, a major commerce platform, empowering retailers to easily leverage Prefixbox's AI product search and discovery solutions. Prefixbox is a leading commerce search provider that helps retailers increase their conversion rate and revenue via improving search result ​relevance​. ​Its​ AI-powered search automatically improves result relevancy and saves retailers time and money.

​​ Prefixbox AI Search

​​The solution ​enables retailers using Shopify to adopt AI powered search and detailed search analytics in just a few clicks.

By implementing Prefixbox, Shopify merchants have access to the following:



Cutting edge search technology

Dynamic product filtering

Detailed search analytics Easy-to-use merchandising tools to promote products

Comments on the News

“We're excited to have Prefixbox AI Search for live on Shopify, making this cutting-edge solution available to thousands of retailers in a quick and easy-to-use way,” said Paige Tyrrell, Chief Growth Officer at Prefixbox.



Prefixbox AI Search & Filter is currently available on the Shopify App Store at:

About Prefixbox

Prefixbox is a leading AI-powered product search and discovery solution for E-commerce retailers.

For more information visit: .

Follow Prefixbox on LinkedIn and X

Media Contact: Paige Tyrrell

Prefixbox

+34 674 550 097

...











