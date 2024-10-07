Wrinkles, Loss Of Firmness: EISENBERG's Solution To Reactivate Youthful Skin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EISENBERG research has been studying the causes of skin ageing for over 30 years, with one goal: to create truly effective formulas to slow down those mechanisms.

EISENBERG presents Soin Anti-Âge, an anti-aging with a deep, global regenerating action that acts on the skin's ageing mechanisms.

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EISENBERG introduces Soin Anti-Âge , an advanced solution designed to deeply target the mechanisms of skin ageing. This exceptional treatment addresses visible signs of aging by reactivating cellular regeneration and stimulating the production of elastin and collagen, while improving skin elasticity and firmness.

Thanks to a combination of rigorously selected active ingredients, such as plant-based ceramides and encapsulated retinol, this treatment combats dryness, prevents loss of elasticity, and reduces the appearance of wrinkles. It also includes Borage Oil, known for its moisturising properties, and Vitamin C, which supports collagen synthesis while providing antioxidant protection. The result is an instant "filler" effect on wrinkles, along with long-lasting and measurable results.

Scientific Expertise in the Service of Beauty

For over 30 years, EISENBERG's research has been focused on understanding the causes of skin ageing, with one objective: creating truly effective formulas to slow down these mechanisms. For the Soin Anti-Âge, they selected three ultra-performing active ingredients and combined them with the power of the Trio-Molecular® Formula, an exclusive complex that regenerates, energises, and oxygenates the skin. The three molecules in this patented formula work synergistically to stimulate cell renewal, improve skin respiration, and strengthen the skin's structure. Clinically tested, the Soin Anti-Âge has demonstrated effectiveness with an 11% reduction in wrinkle depth* and a 12% improvement in skin elasticity.**

A Universal Treatment for All Skin Types

Suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive, the Soin Anti-Âge is designed to fit into any anti-aging skincare routine, with its rich yet lightweight texture that melts instantly into the skin. Encapsulated vitamins release their full benefits upon application, ensuring maximum efficacy without irritating the skin.

About EISENBERG Paris

Founded in 2001, EISENBERG Paris is a French beauty brand driven by the passionate and creative father-son duo, José and Edmond, who work in close collaboration, sharing the same vision of timeless beauty. Together, they blend tradition and innovation, promoting a culture of art and excellence. The brand is globally recognised for its anti-ageing expertise, high-performance skincare, makeup-care, and fragrance collections.

THE REGENERATION PROTOCOL

