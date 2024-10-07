Medical Specialists Of The Palm Beaches (MSPB) Acquires Schlein & Shinder PLLC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Acquisition expands MSPB's footprint in Palm

Beach County, adding to its concierge service offering and represents the seventh since partnering with Ascend Partners and CareAbout

Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches

(MSPB), a leading primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice in South Florida, today announced the it has acquired Schlein & Shinder PLLC, a premier medical practice in Palm Beach County. This is MSPB's second acquisition in 2024 and its seventh since partnering with Ascend Partners and

CareAbout Health, further establishing MSPB's leadership in South Florida.

"This acquisition is another important step in MSPB's continued growth, and underscores our commitment to delivering the most comprehensive, high-quality healthcare to patients in South Florida," said Casey Waters, CEO of Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB). "We look forward to welcoming Drs. Schlein and Shinder to MSPB. Their reputation for excellence and dedication to their patients aligns perfectly with our mission to provide value-based, patient-centered care."

"Joining MSPB will allow us to continue to deliver personalized, high-quality care to our patients while gaining access to the extensive resources and support of MSPB's strong practice management and innovative care delivery solutions," said Andrew Schlein, MD. "We are thrilled to become a part of an organization that empowers physicians to focus on patient care, while continuously raising the standard of medical practice."

With the addition of Schlein & Shinder PLLC, MSPB continues to prioritize the Quadruple Aim of healthcare-improving outcomes, care, and the patient experience, increasing provider satisfaction, and lowering medical costs. The practice will seamlessly integrate into MSPB's established multi-specialty group, leveraging advanced technologies and value-based care principles to deliver top-tier medical care.

About Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB)

MSPB, founded in 1995, is a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice, serving

South Florida. MSPB is a value-based care focused, integrated healthcare delivery system, committed to providing comprehensive, high-quality care, with respect and integrity for our patients and the community. MSPB now has more than 125 Providers, spread across 37+ offices in

Palm Beach

and

Broward

counties and offers primary care, cardiology, interventional cardiology, neurology, hematology & oncology, gastroenterology, colorectal surgery, concierge medicine and laboratory services.





About Ascend Partners

Ascend Partners is a growth-oriented, healthcare-focused private equity partnership whose mission is to build thriving communities by investing in companies and entrepreneurs who are improving healthcare access, affordability, and quality for vulnerable and underserved populations. Founded in 2019, Ascend is led by co-founders In Seon Hwang, former global head of Healthcare at Warburg Pincus and member of the

Executive Management Group, and Dr.

Richard Park, founder and former CEO of CityMD, a leading patient-centric healthcare services company in

New York and





About CareAbout Health

CareAbout Health provides management, resources, value-add services, technology, and other support to its portfolio of medical groups and healthcare focused companies. CareAbout Health is helping align incentives to create a world where patients, providers, and payers work together in a seamless, coordinated manner toward common goals: higher quality, lower costs, better outcomes, and healthier communities. For more information, please visit



