Townsquare Forms Strategic Alliance With Summitmedia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership With Its Ignite Division Is Expected to Drive Significant Digital Growth

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare” or the“Company”), a leader in digital advertising and marketing solutions focused on markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States, announced today a strategic digital advertising partnership with SummitMedia, LLC, a prominent company with a market-leading presence in nine U.S. cities (including Birmingham, AL; Greenville, SC; Honolulu, HI; Knoxville, TN; Louisville, KY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Springfield, MO; and Wichita, KS) that do not overlap with Townsquare's market footprint.



Townsquare's Ignite division's market leading, in-house digital advertising solutions have a proven track record of success across the Company's 74 markets, where they specialize in helping businesses of all sizes connect with their target audiences through data-driven strategies. The Company's success in digital advertising has also meaningfully contributed to Townsquare's overall growth, with digital now comprising over 50% of Townsquare's total revenue and profit.

Through Townsquare's Ignite Media Partnerships division, formed earlier this year, they provide a white-label service that equips other local media companies with the digital advertising solutions that have driven Townsquare's success. This alliance with SummitMedia marks a significant expansion of Townsquare's Media Partnerships division. Through this partnership, Townsquare will share its expertise and resources with SummitMedia, focusing on customized, data-driven strategies that meet the unique needs of local, regional and national businesses, helping SummitMedia grow its digital business alongside its respected broadcast presence.

“We are thrilled to partner with SummitMedia to provide market leading digital advertising and marketing opportunities to their substantial customer base, which importantly, does not overlap with our markets,” said Todd Lawley, President of Townsquare Ignite, the Company's Digital Advertising division.“Our success has been built on a deep understanding of how to leverage our proprietary in-house digital programmatic advertising platform and data-driven insights to create significant value for our clients. By sharing our proven strategies and robust business model, we can empower SummitMedia to enhance their digital offerings, driving growth and success for their clients.”

SummitMedia shares this excitement, recognizing the transformative value that Townsquare's digital capabilities bring to their existing media offerings.“We are very excited to partner with Townsquare and launch our new digital solutions arm, Summit Interactive,” said Carl Parmer, CEO of SummitMedia.“After exhaustive research, we concluded Townsquare is absolutely best-in-class and fully committed to digital. They have a truly outstanding team and we couldn't be happier about the prospects of our partnership.”

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media and digital marketing solutions company with market leading local radio stations, principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include a subscription digital marketing services business, Townsquare Interactive , providing website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization, social media and online reputation management as well as other digital monthly services for approximately 23,575 SMBs; a robust digital advertising division, Townsquare Ignite , a powerful combination of a) an owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data, and b) a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform; and a portfolio of 349 local terrestrial radio stations in 74 U.S. markets strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States. Our portfolio includes local media brands such as WYRK.com, and and premier national music brands such as and For more information, please visit , , and .

About SummitMedia

SummitMedia is an integrated broadcasting, digital media, direct marketing and events company with a strong presence in key markets across the United States. SummitMedia provides targeted, customizable advertising campaigns that connect brands with diverse audiences through a mix of traditional and modern media platforms. For more information, visit .

