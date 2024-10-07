Azerbaijan Trade Forum Focuses On Opportunities And Challenges For Smes In Green Economy
Nazrin Abdul
The Azerbaijan Trade Forum on "Opportunities, Current Situation,
and Challenges for Small and Medium Businesses" is being held in
Baku, Azernews reports.
In his speech at the forum, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the
Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA)
under the Ministry of Economy, stated that he has taken a global
initiative to increase the role of SMEs in the "green economy" and
combat climate change.
"The implementation of 'green business' processes by SMEs plays
an important role in enhancing their competitiveness in foreign
markets and attracting foreign investments. Within the
Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) Standards
Subgroup of the Commission for Business Environment and
International Ratings, we are collaborating with sector
representatives to promote 'green business.' One of our short-term
goals is to develop 'green business' and ESG standards as a first
experience at both the local and international levels," he
said.
