Four Injured In Sumy As Result Of Russian Strike, Including Child

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people were in Sumy as a result of a Russian strike the day before, including one child.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

“Sumy: the day before, the occupiers attacked a private residential sector of the city with a UAV, which resulted in significant damage to a one-story residential building. A fire broke out. Rescuers extinguished the fire, which was caused by a Russian strike. According to preliminary data, 4 people were injured, including 1 child,” the SES said.

In addition, nine houses, two garages, and three cars were damaged. The State Emergency Service also evacuated an elderly woman from a neighboring apartment whose door was deformed by the blast.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians fire 70 times at the border of Sumy and Kharkiv regions over the past day.

Photo: SES