Kuwait Amir Receives Credentials Of Foreign Diplomats
Date
10/7/2024 6:05:55 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Monday the Ambassadors of Tanzania, Mexico, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Georgia and Vietnam who handed their credentials during a ceremony at Bayan Palace.
Senior state officials attended the ceremony. (end) tm
