Kuwait Amir Receives Credentials Of Foreign Diplomats

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- the Amir Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received on Monday the Ambassadors of Tanzania, Mexico, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Georgia and Vietnam who handed their credentials during a ceremony at Bayan Palace. Senior state officials attended the ceremony. (end) tm

