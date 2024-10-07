عربي


Buyback Of Class B Shares In Essity During Week 40, 2024


10/7/2024 6:01:14 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between September 30, 2024, and October 4, 2024,
Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares):

Weighted average price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):

September 30, 2024

54,000

314.5381

16,985,057

October 1, 2024

54,000

314.8300

17,000,820

October 2, 2024

54,000

312.1435

16,855,749

October 3, 2024

54,000

310.5103

16,767,556

October 4, 2024

54,000

308.8839

16,679,731

Total accumulated during week 40, 2024

270,000

312.1812

84,288,913

Total accumulated during the buyback program

4,266,000

298.9739

1,275,422,543

All purchases were conducted on
Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on October 4, 2024, to 4,266,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,412,986 Class A shares and 641,929,503 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 40, 2024

Essity transactions week 40
PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

