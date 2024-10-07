Saudi Arabia enhances position in international petrochemical market

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s ascent as a global leader in the petrochemicals industry is attributed to strategic foresight, significant investments, and a strong commitment to economic diversification, experts have conveyed to a Saudi-based news agency. In an effort to decrease its reliance on oil revenue, the petrochemicals sector has emerged as a cornerstone of the Kingdom's industrial strategy, playing a vital role in the overarching Vision 2030 initiative. This shift aims to transition the from a dependency on oil exports to a more diversified industrial base.



The rapid positioning of Saudi Arabia as a global leader in chemicals and plastics production can be attributed to strategic investments, advanced infrastructure, and cost advantages. Hector Casas, principal at Arthur D. Little Middle East, noted that Saudi Arabia’s petrochemical capacity is projected to “double in the next five years, from approximately 75 million tonnes per year to more than 140 million tonnes per year.” This expansion will be driven by the Kingdom's access to competitive energy prices, enhancing its status as a key player in the global petrochemical sector.



Casas elaborated that this growth would encompass projects in both basic petrochemical products and high-specialty products, which add greater value to the oil molecule. Nadim Haddad, a partner in the Energy Practice IMEA and global head of Oil and Gas at Oliver Wyman, further emphasized that Saudi Arabia is actively acquiring assets globally in the petrochemical sector, reinforcing its position as a pioneer and leader in the industry.



With the global petrochemical market poised for significant growth, driven by rising demand for plastics, chemicals, and advanced materials in emerging markets, Saudi Arabia is strategically positioned to seize these opportunities. As part of Vision 2030, the Kingdom aims to diversify its economy, with the petrochemicals industry serving as a key player in reducing reliance on oil while fostering industrial growth through technological advancements and strategic partnerships.

