Invitation Presentation Of Boliden's Q3 2024 Report

Press and analyst conference Tuesday, October 22

Time:







09.30 (CEST)

Venue:





Klara, Room Dagerman

Address:



Klarabergsviadukten 90, Stockholm

To participate via the webcast, please use the link below:

To participate in the telephone conference, please register 5 minutes before the opening of the conference via the link below. After the registration you will be provided with phone number and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.

After the call, presentation material and the recorded webcast will be available on our website:

For further information, please contact:

Olof Grenmark

Director Investor Relations

+46 70

291 5780

[email protected]



