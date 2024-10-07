(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNA Sequencing: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report covers the global market for RNA sequencing. It incorporates an in-depth analysis of the RNA sequencing market, including market estimates and trends through 2029. For this analysis, the market has been segmented based on products, technologies, applications, end users and regions.
A novel technique in the genetic diagnostic lab, RNA sequencing, or RNA-Seq, is made feasible by the development of high-throughput, low-cost, next-generation sequencing technology. In the past, RNA research was restricted to measuring the expression of certain genes and detecting gene rearrangements using microarray technologies. A growing number of clinical samples are using RNA-Seq to detect qualitative and quantitative changes in RNA expression throughout the genome. It is being utilized as a supplement to whole-genome and diagnostic exome sequencing.
RNA sequencing technology uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) to assess the continuously changing cellular transcriptome by revealing the presence and quantity of RNA in a biological sample at a certain time. It facilitates the examination of alternatively spliced transcripts, post-transcriptional modifications, gene fusion, mutations/SNPs and changes in gene expression over time, as well as variations in gene expression in different populations or therapeutic regimens.
The RNA sequencing market is set to gain momentum due to the increasing adoption of NGS-based RNA technologies and products in various fields, including biomedical research and pharmaceutical development, coupled with increasing research investments, applications across multiple sectors and collaborative initiatives as well as accelerating developments in precision medicine.
Life sciences laboratories are increasingly shifting toward using high-throughput RNA sequencing as a standard method for transcript identification and differential gene expression research. Advances in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology that have significantly reduced sequencing costs have made it possible for most scientists to afford to use this powerful approach. The final stage of an RNA-Seq experiment is data analysis. Here, selecting the appropriate software toolbox is essential to carrying out the required quality checks, resolving biases and, ultimately, providing answers to the study's concerns. This enhances the accuracy of experimental results, leading to the significant adoption of such technologies in the market.
Report Scope
This report also examines strategies and collaborations, discusses the regulatory landscape and analyzes macroeconomic factors when considering new technologies, the industry's growing competition and changing customer needs. It also includes various analytical frameworks, such as ESG analysis, competitive analysis and strategic recommendations, that will help companies operating within this market devise their strategic plan of action.
The Report Includes
65 data tables and 57 additional tables A review of the global market and technologies for RNA sequencing Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029 Evaluation of the overall market for RNA sequencing, and corresponding market share analysis by product, technology, application, end-user and region Discussion of recent RNA sequencing approaches such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) discovery, RNA editing, and Sanger sequencing technology Discussions of the market dynamics, opportunities and challenges, as well as emerging technologies Analysis of the regulatory landscape and macroeconomic factors impacting the market Coverage of the most recent approvals, recalls, safety alerts and clinical trials Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings, and consumer attitudes Competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding Profiles of the leading companies, including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Illumina and Qiagen
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 166
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $4.3 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $10.3 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 19.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Technology Background Transcriptomics Technologies RNA Sequencing for Transcriptomics RNA-Seq Experimental Workflow RNA-Seq Workflow Considerations Steps to Select the Right Platform for RNA Sequencing Regulatory Landscape Growth Strategy Recommendations
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Rapid Advances in Data Analysis Capabilities Favorable Funding Scenario for Genomics and Biomedical Research Activities Decline in the Prices of Genome Sequencing Growing Prevalence of Cancer Generating Demand for Personalized Treatments Market Restraints
Lack of Data Standardization Cost vs. Coverage Challenges Market Opportunities
Harnessing Blockchain and Cloud Computing Technologies Technological Advances in RNA Isolation and Extraction Processes
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
Single-Cell RNA Sequencing Other Emerging Single-Cell Technologies
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
Key Market Trends Global Market for RNA Sequencing by Product
Instruments Tools and Reagents Software and Services Global Market for RNA Sequencing by Technology
Sequencing by Synthesis Ion Torrent Semiconductor Sequencing Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing Nanopore Sequencing Global Market for RNA Sequencing by Application
Expression Profiling Analysis Small RNA Sequencing De Novo Transcriptome Assembly Variant Calling and Transcriptome Epigenetics Global Market for RNA Sequencing by End User
Academic Research Organizations Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Clinical and Hospital Laboratories Other End Users Geographic Breakdown Global RNA Sequencing Market by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
Ranking of Leading Market Players Key Strategies Adopted by Players Collaborations and Agreements New Product Launches Partnerships Expansions Mergers and Acquisitions The Role of CROs in RNA Sequencing Data Generation Leading RNA Sequencing Service Providers
Chapter 7 Sustainability in RNA Sequencing Market: ESG Perspective
ESG Performance in the Market ESG Practices in the RNA Sequencing Industry
Company Profiles
10X Genomics Agilent Technologies. Beckman Coulter Bio-Rad Laboratories. BGI F. Hoffmann-La Roche Illumina Integrated DNA Technologies Microsynth Oxford Nanopore Technologies. Qiagen Revvity Standard Biotools Thermo Fisher Scientific
