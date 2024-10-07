Keeper Security Calls For Action: Week Two Of Cybersecurity Action Month Highlights The Importance Of Phishing Awareness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Keeper urges individuals and organisations to recognise Cybersecurity Action Month by focusing on best practices for identifying and reporting phishing attacks

- Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper SecurityLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With Cybersecurity Awareness Action Month underway, Keeper Security is going beyond raising awareness by calling on everyone to adopt and enforce cybersecurity practices that protect against evolving threats. The leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, announces this week's actionable step for individuals and organisations to strengthen their online security is phishing awareness. This follows last week's tip to use strong and unique passwords and store them in a password manager.To spot phishing scams, individuals should be cautious of unexpected requests for sensitive information, carefully examine sender details for subtle inconsistencies in the email address and URL, avoid clicking on unsolicited links or attachments, and verify requests with the source using a different communication channel. The human element is often the most vulnerable link in the attack chain, underscoring the need for organisations to conduct regular security training, encourage employees to report suspicious communications and utilise phishing simulations to improve detection and response. Sixty-seven percent of respondents to Keeper Security's 2024 Insight Report revealed that their company struggles to combat phishing attacks, making these best practices increasingly critical in today's cyber threat landscape.“Since the inception of Cybersecurity Awareness Month two decades ago, we've witnessed a surge in cyber attacks and the emergence of new and evolving threats. It's become increasingly clear that awareness alone is not enough; we must take action,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security.“By training employees to recognise and respond to phishing simulations, organisations empower their frontline defenders to question unusual requests and report suspicious activity promptly, strengthening their overall security posture and reducing the risk of damaging and costly attacks.”Phishing is among the most popular cyber threat vectors today, and malicious actors are weaponising AI to speed up and scale these common, yet destructive attacks. AI tools increase the believability of phishing scams and enable cybercriminals to deploy them more rapidly. According to 84% of respondents to Keeper's 2024 Insight Report, phishing and smishing have become more difficult to detect with the rise in popularity of AI-powered tools, and 42% identified AI-powered phishing as their top concern when it comes to AI security.With the majority of breaches stemming from human error, it's time to move from awareness to action when it comes to phishing awareness and security training. By remaining vigilant against phishing scams, organisations and individuals can significantly reduce their exposure to cyber threats. As Cybersecurity Action Month continues, follow Keeper Security for more action items and resources to fortify your digital life. Explore our image collection to see how the Keeper team is putting the action in Cybersecurity Action Month.###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organisations globally. Keeper's intuitive solutions are built with end-to-end encryption to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our zero-trust privileged access management platform deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organisations, Keeper is the leader for password, passkey and secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Learn how our zero-trust and zero-knowledge solutions defend against cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.

Charley Nash

Eskenzi PR

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.