International protests erupt urging for end to Violence in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Thousands of protesters around the globe took to the streets on Saturday, demanding an end to the violence in Gaza and the broader Middle East as the conflict approaches its first anniversary. In major cities like London, Paris, Rome, Manila, Cape Town, and New York City, crowds rallied under the banner of pro-Palestinian support, with estimates of around 40,000 participants marching through central London alone. Demonstrations also took place near the White House in Washington, D.C., where protestors voiced their opposition to U.S. military support for Israel in its ongoing campaigns in Gaza and Lebanon.



In New York City, demonstrators gathered in Times Square, donning black-and-white keffiyeh scarves and chanting slogans such as "Gaza, Lebanon you will rise, the people are by your side." Many held banners calling for an arms embargo against Israel. The recent escalation of violence in the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict was ignited by a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the taking of around 250 hostages, according to Israeli reports.



In response, Israel launched a military offensive in Gaza that has resulted in nearly 42,000 Palestinian deaths, as reported by Gaza's health ministry. The conflict has also led to the displacement of nearly the entire population of Gaza, which numbers 2.3 million, exacerbating a humanitarian crisis and prompting allegations of genocide that Israel has denied. Agnes Kory, a protester in London, expressed frustration at the Israeli government's actions, stating, "Unfortunately, in spite of all our good will, the Israeli government does not take any notice, and they just go ahead and continue their atrocities in Gaza, now also in Lebanon and Yemen, and also probably in Iran." She criticized the British government for its continued military support for Israel.



In Jakarta, Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, at least 1,000 pro-Palestinian protesters assembled near the U.S. embassy, urging the American government to cease its arms supplies to Israel. Meanwhile, in London, counter-demonstrators waved Israeli flags as pro-Palestinian marchers passed by, leading to 15 arrests reported by police, who did not clarify whether those detained belonged to either group.

