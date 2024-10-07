Rocket Debris Damages Roof Of Residential High-Rise In Solomianskyi District Of Kyiv - KCMA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Solomyansky district of Kyiv, fragments of a downed Russian missile damaged the roof of a multi-story residential building, and another piece of debris fell on the territory of a school.

According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reported this in Telegram .

As a result of the Russian missile attack on the morning of October 7, the fall of debris was recorded in Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the capital.

In Solomianskyi district, the debris damaged the roof of a multi-storey residential building, one of the fragments fell on the territory of a school, and the rest fell mostly in the open. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

In Holosiivskyi district, one fragment damaged the roof of a car , while others fell in an open area. Also, according to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, debris fell in an open area. As of now, there are no casualties.

All operational services are involved. The data of the operational summary is being updated and clarified, the KCMA emphasized.

In his turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram that“there is a fire in the Solomianskyi district.

According to him,“the fire in the Solomianskyi district, which started in one of the garages on private territory as a result of a falling piece of debris, has been extinguished. There were no casualties.”

Klitschko also noted that“missile fragments were found near the entrance of an apartment building and in the yard of a private house. In the same Solomianskyi district, rocket fragments fell near a supermarket.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration, the air defense forces, according to preliminary data, destroyed all Russian Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-ballistic missiles that attacked Kyiv on the morning of October 7.