Cultural Legacy Of People Project Wraps Up

A project "Cultural Legacy of the People" dedicated to a
prominent representative of the Azerbaijani mugham school, the
People's Artist Seid Shushinski, has been completed,
This initiative was presented by the Ganja State
Philharmonic.
The closing event, held at the Urban Center of the Ganja
Philharmonic, featured performances accompanied by People's Artist
Adil Bayramov (tar), Ulfat Akbarov (kamancha), and soloists Shirkan
Jahangirov and Zamina Mustafayeva, who performed compositions such
as "Garabagh," "Makhur Tasnifs," "Heyrati Mugam," "Gyullu Gafia,"
and "Segah Tasnif."
The project "Cultural Legacy of the People" aims to promote
classical examples of Azerbaijani musical art and engage in
educational activities aimed at bringing folk music to a broader
audience and modern youth.
Within the framework of the project, a series of events
dedicated to prominent figures in culture and art were
organized.
Previously, evenings were held honoring the classics of
compositional art, including Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Suleyman
Alasgarov, and the mugham singer Jabbar Garyagdioglu.
Seid Shushinski (Mir Mohsun-Agha Seid Ibrahim oglu Shushinski)
was born on April 12, 1889, in Goradiz. He mastered the secrets of
vocal art, studying for two years first under Navvab and then under
Jabbar Garyagdioglu, who considered him the "pearl of Eastern
music."
With his mastery, he performed Chashgakh mugham, which is
particularly challenging for singers. He was a splendid performer
of the mughams Makhur, Nava, Manibara, Arazbari, and Heyrati.
As an innovative singer, he combined many mughams and sang them
in new variations.
In performing mughams and tesnifs, he referred to the "ghazals"
of classic poets such as Hafez, Fuzuli, Seid Azim Shirvani, as well
as the poems of his contemporaries - Javid and Sabir, and he was
the first Azerbaijani mugham singer to choose poems on
socio-political themes for singing.
He befriended progressive figures of his time, such as Jalil
Mammadguluzade, Abdurrahim-bay Akhverdov, Hussein Javid, and
Hussein Arablinsky.
He provided financial assistance for the publication of several
issues of the well-known satirical magazine "Molla Nasreddin" and
also supported many mugham singers and actors financially. The
mugham singer passed away on November 1, 1965.
