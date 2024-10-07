Türkiye To Establish Educational Institution In Garabagh

Türkiye To Establish Educational Institution In Garabagh
Date
10/7/2024 5:10:26 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Turkish Educational Foundation is planning to open a school
in Garabagh in the near future.
Azernews reports that Birol Akgün, Chairman of
the Board of Directors of the Foundation, shared this announcement
during the opening ceremony of the Youth Campus at Azerbaijan
International Education Schools.
He also mentioned plans to establish additional schools in Ganja
and Nakhchivan.
Akgün highlighted the ongoing and successful cooperation between
Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the field of education, noting the rapid
progress being made.
