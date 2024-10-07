عربي


Türkiye To Establish Educational Institution In Garabagh

10/7/2024 5:10:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Turkish Educational Foundation is planning to open a school in Garabagh in the near future.

Azernews reports that Birol Akgün, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Foundation, shared this announcement during the opening ceremony of the Youth Campus at Azerbaijan International Education Schools.

He also mentioned plans to establish additional schools in Ganja and Nakhchivan.

Akgün highlighted the ongoing and successful cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the field of education, noting the rapid progress being made.

AzerNews

