Philippine Troops Killed Three Suspected Rebels In Clash
10/7/2024 5:10:09 AM
MANILA, Oct 7 (NNN-PNA) – Philippine troops killed three suspected rebels, in a clash in Lanao del Sur province, in southern Philippines, a military report said today.
The military said, the five-minute fighting between the soldiers and at least six rebels, broke out before midnight on Saturday, in the outskirts of Kapai town.
Four high-powered firearms were recovered from the clash site. No government soldier was killed or wounded in the clash.– NNN-PNA
