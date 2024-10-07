Philippine Troops Killed Three Suspected Rebels In Clash

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANILA, Oct 7 (NNN-PNA) – Philippine killed three suspected rebels, in a clash in Lanao del Sur province, in southern Philippines, a military report said today.

The military said, the five-minute fighting between the and at least six rebels, broke out before midnight on Saturday, in the outskirts of Kapai town.

Four high-powered firearms were recovered from the clash site. No soldier was killed or wounded in the clash.– NNN-PNA

