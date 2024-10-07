عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Philippine Troops Killed Three Suspected Rebels In Clash

Philippine Troops Killed Three Suspected Rebels In Clash


10/7/2024 5:10:09 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANILA, Oct 7 (NNN-PNA) – Philippine troops killed three suspected rebels, in a clash in Lanao del Sur province, in southern Philippines, a military report said today.

The military said, the five-minute fighting between the soldiers and at least six rebels, broke out before midnight on Saturday, in the outskirts of Kapai town.

Four high-powered firearms were recovered from the clash site. No government soldier was killed or wounded in the clash.– NNN-PNA

MENAFN07102024000200011047ID1108752280


Nam News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search