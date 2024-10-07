Spanish FM: Two-State Solution Only Way For Peace In Middle East

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- The two-state solution is the only way to achieve peace, security and stability in the Middle East, said Spanish Foreign Jose Manuel Albares Monday.

In an interview with Spanish state television, Albares affirmed that Spain condemns the massacres of the Israeli in the Gaza Strip, the bombing of civilian infrastructure and the indiscriminate killing of civilians.

Albares renewed the call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, the allowing of humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, compliance with international humanitarian law, adherence to the decisions of the International Court of Justice, and an end to the violence.

He also stressed that Spain will not give up and will continue to work for peace in the Middle East and move forward in implementing the two-state solution living side by side in security and peace. (end)

