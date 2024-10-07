Israeli Occupation Dropped 85,000 Tons Of Explosives On Gaza, Committed 3,654 Massacres - Statement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 7 (KUNA) - The Israeli dropped 85,000 tons of explosives and committed 3,654 massacres during a year of war and aggression on Gaza, and the number of martyrs reached 51,870, said the office in Gaza on Monday.

In a press statement after a year of aggression on Gaza, the total number of children killed reached 16,927 and the number of women climbed to 11,487, it added.

It also pointed out that the occupation killed all members of 902 Palestinian families and erased their names from the civil registry, while the number of journalists who were martyred since the beginning of the Israeli aggression reached 176 journalists.

The media office stated that the percentage of extensive destruction caused by the Israeli occupation reached 86 percent in all governorates of the Strip, including the total destruction of 187 shelters, 814 mosques, and 3 churches.

Reports also indicated that the Palestinian economy has suffered huge material losses estimated at millions of dollars after the bombing of industrial facilities, municipalities, civil defense headquarters, infrastructure, roads, schools, universities, and shops, in addition to the closure of crossings and the occupation's control over goods entering Gaza. (end)

