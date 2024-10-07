Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill Six In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported Monday, that Israeli on areas in eastern and southern Lebanon have killed six people.

According to the NNA, a house was targeted in the Western Beqaa region in the east, killing two people, and another house was targeted in the Tyre region in southern Lebanon, killing four people.

The Israeli occupation forces continued their airstrikes on the south and northeastern Lebanon.

Since September 23, Lebanon has been witnessing violent air strikes at the hands of the Israeli occupation forces on various regions, causing countless deaths. (end)

