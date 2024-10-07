(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alabama Mesothelioma Center

BIRMINGHAM , AL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your loved one is an electrician who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in Alabama, please call the Birmingham based lawyers at the Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466. The reason we mention lung cancer with mesothelioma is because asbestos exposure can also cause lung cancer in what is called asbestos exposure lung cancer in far greater numbers than mesothelioma. Tragically most of these people never get compensated because they are not aware the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

"Electricians who were on the job before 1983 probably had significant exposure to asbestos because there were no prohibitions related to exposure. Numerous electrical products contained asbestos including fuse boxes, circuit breakers, electrical wires, some types of outlet boxes. Additionally, electricians were probably forced to work around asbestos containing insulation in new construction or remodels and or repairs.

"If your husband or dad is a former electrician in Alabama and he has just been diagnosed with asbestos related lung cancer or mesothelioma call the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466. The lawyers at the ELG will know exactly how to help you."

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation."



